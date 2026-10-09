Netflix Pulls Trailer For Series Based On FTX's SBF And Ellison

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Netflix has released a trailer for an upcoming limited series chronicling the events leading up to the collapse of FTX, one of the most consequential failures in crypto history. The eight-episode show will focus on Sam“SBF” Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, portrayed by Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner, respectively, and is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 19.

In a Thursday post on X, Netflix shared footage from the series and framed it around the“love scorned prodigies behind the FTX scandal.” The trailer's narrative appears to draw heavily on the mindset behind FTX's rapid scaling and investment approach, including a line suggesting that“going all-in every time is the mathematically optimal strategy,” a reference to the exchange's high-risk positioning.

Netflix's limited series about the run-up to FTX's collapse is set to debut Nov. 19. The show centers on Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, with Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner in leading roles. Netflix's trailer includes themes tied to aggressive risk-taking and“all-in” investing. Garner's character delivers a line echoed from Ellison's testimony during Bankman-Fried's 2023 criminal trial. FTX-related executives were indicted after the exchange's bankruptcy; Bankman-Fried was convicted and sentenced, while Ellison later entered a plea deal.

Key takeawaysNetflix's trailer spotlights the FTX timeline

According to Netflix's post on X, the new series is designed as a dramatized account of how the FTX scandal unfolded, emphasizing personal and strategic dynamics around Bankman-Fried and Ellison. Netflix says the show will be an eight-episode run and released footage ahead of its release date, Nov. 19.

While the trailer is promotional, the framing suggests an emphasis on the decisions and beliefs that accompanied FTX's rise-particularly the idea that repeatedly making maximal bets could be justified by expected outcomes. That approach is often associated, in public reporting and court proceedings, with the exchange's willingness to take concentrated risks using customer funds.

Portrayals and lines echo courtroom testimony

The trailer includes dialogue attributed to Ellison in which Garner, playing Ellison, says,“Lying isn't bad for a good cause.” That line reflects the substance of Ellison's testimony at Bankman-Fried's 2023 criminal trial, where she described how she understood his views on rules against lying and stealing in the context of effective altruism.

In the same broader theme of“earning to give,” effective altruism stresses using resources to maximize charitable impact-an idea Ellison discussed in the context of her and Bankman-Fried's worldview. The trailer's incorporation of those concepts signals that Netflix is not only telling a story about alleged fraud and bankruptcy, but also trying to dramatize the ethical framework that, in court accounts, sat alongside the alleged misconduct.

Indictments, plea deal, and conviction

After FTX collapsed and entered bankruptcy, federal prosecutors indicted Bankman-Fried, Ellison, and other individuals connected to the exchange and its sister firm, Alameda Research, in December 2022. The criminal case later split into different paths for the key defendants.

Ellison entered a plea deal and testified against Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried proceeded to trial and was ultimately found guilty on seven felony counts related to fraud. The court sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Ellison, in contrast, was released from federal custody in January, according to the details provided in the source coverage.

Post-conviction legal moves remain in play

Even as the criminal case moved forward, Bankman-Fried has continued pursuing legal remedies. As of October, the source coverage notes that he had pending motions seeking a presidential pardon from Donald Trump and requesting that his conviction be overturned by the US Supreme Court.

Earlier reporting from Cointelegraph cited in the source indicates that Bankman-Fried sought Supreme Court review of aspects of the conviction and forfeiture. While the trailer brings the public back to the story of FTX's collapse, these ongoing legal efforts underscore that the case's final chapter is still not fully closed.

Separately, the source also points to coverage of a US Senate action: Cointelegraph previously reported that the Senate adopted a resolution opposing clemency for Bankman-Fried and FTX-related outcomes.

For readers and investors, Netflix's series may not change the underlying facts established in court, but it can influence how non-crypto audiences understand the sequence of decisions that led to FTX's failure. The most important things to watch next are how the legal proceedings evolve-especially any Supreme Court developments-and whether the series' dramatization stays closely aligned with the documented record as it reaches audiences on Nov. 19.

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