Outin Launches Nano 2, Ending Battery Anxiety For Espresso On The Go

OutIn Nano 2 KV all colors

OutIn Nano 2 Indoor

OutIn Nano 2 Outdoor

Next-generation portable espresso machine debuts with an upgraded battery, faster charging and rapid heating - barista-level espresso, anywhere, untethered

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OutIn, creator of the best-selling Nano portable espresso machine, today announced the launch of the OutIn Nano 2. The new generation tackles the single biggest frustration of portable espresso - battery anxiety - head-on. With an upgraded battery, fast charging and rapid heating, the Nano 2 delivers powerful, barista-level extraction with rich crema: anytime, anywhere, without watching the battery meter.Goodbye, Battery AnxietyA portable espresso machine is only as good as the charge it runs on. The original Nano set the standard for self-heating portable espresso, heating room-temperature water to 93°C/199°F and extracting up to 21-bar pressure in a 740g travel-ready body. The Nano 2 was engineered around one conviction: great coffee shouldn't depend on finding the next power outlet.Key upgrades at a glance:- Upgraded battery: 5000mAh 3S - delivers up to 9 brews per charge with room-temperature water, and 600+ with hot water]- Fast charging: 0-100% in 100 minutes via USB-C- Rapid heating: heats water to 93°C/199°F in ~159 seconds- Powerful extraction: up to 21-bar pressure for a rich, golden crema- 2-in-1 brewing: freshly ground coffee or capsules (Nespresso Original compatible)- One-button, travel-ready: [~740g], brews espresso at the press of a button - no kettle, no outlet, no compromiseEndorsed on the World StageChampion barista and OutIn brand ambassador Sandro Roth - 2024 World Coffee in Good Spirits Vice Champion and two-time Swiss Coffee in Good Spirits Champion - tested the Nano 2 ahead of launch and praised its performance."To be completely honest, I didn't expect a portable machine to make coffee this good. I've pushed the Nano 2 through my recipe tests and it keeps up - rich crema, balanced extraction, every single time. And with the upgraded battery, I've stopped thinking about where the next outlet is. It just goes everywhere with me."Made for Every Kind of DayFrom city camping, park hikes and vanlife to trail runs, park yoga and morning commutes, the Nano 2 is built for life in motion. It fits as naturally into the kit of remote workers, freelancers, creators and business travelers as it does into the setup of home baristas and the specialty coffee community - and gives first-generation Nano owners the upgrade they've been waiting for.Availability & PricingThe OutIn Nano 2 launches globally, with initial availability focused on North America and Europe:- September 18th, 2026 - exclusive launch on outin- October 8th, 2026 - available on AmazonAbout OutInOutIn designs portable espresso machines and grinders that bring the specialty coffee experience beyond the café. Combining rapid self-heating technology, professional-grade extraction and travel-first design, OutIn empowers coffee lovers to brew barista-level espresso wherever life takes them. Learn more at outin.

WENYU ZHOU

Outin Inc.

+1 818-643-9248

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OutIn Nano 2 | Power Your Coffee on the Go.

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OutIn Launches Nano 2, Ending Battery Anxiety for Espresso on the Go News Provided By Outin Inc. October 09, 2026, 07:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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