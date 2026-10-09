Cong Seeks MP CM's Response To Bribery Allegations Against Deputy CM's OSD

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 9 (IANS) The Congress party has sought a response from the BJP and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over bribery allegations against Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the allotment of liquor shop contracts.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha raised concerns over the allegations reported in the media, referring to a purported statement by an accused in an alleged Rs 930-crore fraud case that names the OSD in connection with payments for liquor shop contracts.

"The statements gathered by investigative agencies regarding Deputy CM Devda are extremely serious. The BJP and the CM must - and will have to - take a clear stand on this matter. The MP government is under scrutiny over these allegations," Tankha said.

Former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress leader Mukesh Nayak also questioned the state government's response to spurious liquor cases and demanded accountability, asking Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to explain why concrete action had not been taken.

"Why hasn't concrete action been taken or accountability ensured regarding the spurious liquor cases in Madhya Pradesh so far? Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the public demands an answer - how long must we wait for action in such serious matters?" Nayak said.

He said the government must ensure an impartial investigation, strict action against those found guilty and accountability for officials responsible for lapses.

"This is a matter concerning people's lives, not merely a political formality. The Mohan Yadav government must answer: when will action be taken, and who will be held accountable?" he said, warning that Congress would launch a large-scale agitation if the government failed to take effective steps.

According to a purported statement circulating on social media, it is alleged that the OSD helped arrange two liquor shop contracts in Bhopal's TT Nagar area for 2024-25 in exchange for payments totalling Rs 1 crore.

The statement alleges that Rs 50 lakh was paid in cash, and the remaining amount was transferred to a hotel owner's bank account. It also contains allegations concerning fake fixed deposit receipts used as bank guarantees and the sale of liquor without a licence.

Neither the OSD nor Deputy Chief Minister Devda has publicly responded to the allegations.

The claims contained in the purported statement have not been independently established.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress is scheduled to address a press conference later in the day on the issue.