Uzbekistan, Japan's JBIC Discuss Financing For Private-Sector Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) discussed expanding investment cooperation, developing joint projects and financing private-sector initiatives without state guarantees during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 8.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade, following a meeting between Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov and Hiroki Sekine, a member of JBIC's board of directors and senior managing director, to review ongoing projects and explore new investment opportunities.

The talks focused on renewable energy, transport infrastructure, special economic zones and financing for private companies without state guarantees.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed interest in accelerating the implementation of joint projects and expanding Japanese investment in priority sectors of Uzbekistan's economy.

JBIC is a Japanese government-owned policy-based financial institution that supports overseas investment and projects involving Japanese companies, including initiatives in energy, infrastructure and environmental sustainability. Its financing instruments include overseas investment loans, project financing and equity participation.

Uzbekistan's project portfolio with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) exceeded $5 billion as of December 2025, covering petrochemicals, energy, telecommunications, infrastructure and light industry. At the time, the two sides also focused on preparing new initiatives and advancing ongoing projects worth more than $10 billion in energy, transport, IT infrastructure and health care, according to Uzbekistan's presidential administration.