Events In Lachin, Declared The Commonwealth's Cultural Capital, Offered An Opportunity To Become Better Acquainted With The Region's Rich And Ancient History - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Humanitarian cooperation is one of the key areas. I would like to express my gratitude to the heads of state of the CIS for supporting the decision to declare the city of Lachin the Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the limited-format meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

"The large-scale events held in Lachin last year allowed our guests to become more closely acquainted with the rich and ancient history of this region. Our guests were able to witness firsthand its rapid revival, as well as the scale of the ongoing restoration work," the head of state noted.

The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is taking place on October 9, 2026, at the Awaza National Tourism Zone on Turkmenistan's Caspian coast, near the city of Turkmenbashi. The meeting is chaired by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The event coincides with the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the CIS and is a key event during Turkmenistan's CIS chairmanship in 2026.

The summit participants are discussing cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, reviewing the Commonwealth's work over the past year and setting priorities for the future. The agenda also includes an exchange of views on pressing international and regional issues, as well as consideration of documents aimed at expanding cooperation in law enforcement, cultural and humanitarian affairs, and information, and strengthening foreign policy coordination among CIS countries.