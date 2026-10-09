Kazakhstan Drafts Rules For Digital Asset Issuance In Financial Markets

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has drafted rules governing the issuance of digital financial assets by domestic financial organizations and residents, as well as by participants of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), the National Bank of Kazakhstan said.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the National Bank of Kazakhstan today.

According to the publication, the draft joint resolution of the National Bank and the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market establishes requirements for Kazakh financial organizations and residents seeking access to issue digital financial assets within the AIFC.

It also sets out procedures for AIFC participants to issue such assets through the digital platform of a digital financial asset platform operator.

According to the explanatory note published on Kazakhstan's Open Legal Acts portal, the draft aims to“integrate the digital asset market into the country's unified financial system” and improve protection for investors and clients.

The initiative is being developed pursuant to a presidential decree dated October 13, 2025, implementing the president's address to the nation, as well as a law dated January 16, 2026, introducing amendments to legislation on financial market regulation and development, communications and bankruptcy.

The proposed rules are expected to take effect once the resolution enters into force. The authorities stated in the explanatory note that its adoption is not expected to produce negative socioeconomic or legal consequences.

The initiative seeks to establish a regulatory framework for interaction between Kazakhstan's domestic financial market and the AIFC, which operates under a separate legal and regulatory framework. The practical impact will depend on the final requirements and the implementation of the rules.