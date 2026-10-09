Azerbaijan Is Also Ready To Assume The CIS Chairmanship In 2028 - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)I would like to express my gratitude for supporting the decision on Azerbaijan's co-chairmanship in the CIS in 2027. We regard this as evidence of high trust in our country and are ready to actively participate in the implementation of common tasks, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a limited-format meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Turkmenbashi, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

"Azerbaijan is also ready to assume the CIS chairmanship in 2028 and organize the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in the autumn of that year," the head of state emphasized.

The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is taking place on October 9, 2026, at the Awaza National Tourism Zone on Turkmenistan's Caspian coast, near the city of Turkmenbashi. The meeting is chaired by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The event coincides with the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the CIS and is a key event during Turkmenistan's CIS chairmanship in 2026.

The summit participants are discussing cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, reviewing the Commonwealth's work over the past year and setting priorities for the future. The agenda also includes an exchange of views on pressing international and regional issues, as well as consideration of documents aimed at expanding cooperation in law enforcement, cultural and humanitarian affairs, and information, and strengthening foreign policy coordination among CIS countries.