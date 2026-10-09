Uzbekistan, UAE Companies Discuss Water, Gas And Logistics Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has discussed potential projects in water infrastructure, gas transportation, banking and logistics with four major United Arab Emirates companies and financial institutions during meetings on the sidelines of the Investopia Bridge 2026 forum in Abu Dhabi on October 8.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade, Deputy Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Shohrukh Gulomov met with representatives of TAQA Water Solutions, First Abu Dhabi Bank, AD Ports Group and Modon to discuss investment cooperation and potential joint initiatives.

Talks with TAQA Water Solutions focused on constructing and operating water treatment facilities in New Tashkent. The parties also agreed to extend the validity of their agreement on jointly developing the project.

Discussions with First Abu Dhabi Bank covered potential financing for gas transportation projects, support for Uzbekistan's banking sector, and opportunities to use Islamic finance and export financing instruments.

The meeting with AD Ports Group focused on digitalizing logistics operations, establishing a trade and logistics hub, and exploring the company's potential involvement in developing the Trans-Afghan Transport Corridor. These initiatives could help Uzbekistan strengthen regional connectivity and expand trade and transport links with international markets.

Gulomov also discussed construction and urban development projects with Modon. The parties established a joint working group to develop the proposals further and assess opportunities for cooperation.

Following the meetings, the parties outlined next steps for developing investment proposals, agreeing on financial and technical terms, and advancing joint initiatives toward implementation, the ministry said.