Azerbaijan's State Budget Revenues Exceed $17.2B In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's state budget revenues reached $17.24 billion in January–September 2026, exceeding the forecast by $463.4 million, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The ministry reported that treasury authorities processed more than 984,000 payment orders during the period.

State budget revenues totaled $17.24 billion, up $99.8 million, or 0.6%, compared with the same period last year. Revenues exceeded the forecast by 2.8%.

State budget expenditures amounted to $14.91 billion in January–September, an increase of $400 million, or 2.8%, year-on-year, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, consolidated budget revenues totaled approximately $21.61 billion over the first nine months of 2026, while expenditures reached about $17.70 billion.

Will be updated