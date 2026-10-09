Azerbaijan's State Budget Revenues Exceed $17.2B In Nine Months
The ministry reported that treasury authorities processed more than 984,000 payment orders during the period.
State budget revenues totaled $17.24 billion, up $99.8 million, or 0.6%, compared with the same period last year. Revenues exceeded the forecast by 2.8%.
State budget expenditures amounted to $14.91 billion in January–September, an increase of $400 million, or 2.8%, year-on-year, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, consolidated budget revenues totaled approximately $21.61 billion over the first nine months of 2026, while expenditures reached about $17.70 billion.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment