Kazakhstan Reconstructs Over 22 Km Of Heating Networks In Stepnogorsk

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has completed the reconstruction and replacement of more than 22 kilometers of main heating networks in Stepnogorsk, Akmola Region, ahead of the upcoming heating season.

This was reflected in a press release published by the country's Ministry of Energy today.

According to the information, the work was carried out by Stepnogorsk Teplotransit LLP under budget-funded projects and the national project for the Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors (MEKS).

The completed works covered three sections of the heating networks running from the Stepnogorsk Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP) to the city. These included 8.2 kilometers of pipelines with a diameter of 800 mm, 0.7 kilometers of 600 mm pipelines, and approximately 14 kilometers of 500 mm pipelines.

“The project to reconstruct the 800 mm main heating pipeline is a two-year undertaking and will continue next year”, the ministry noted.

The work aims to improve the reliability and continuity of heat supplies during the heating season, reduce network wear and heat losses, and prevent emergencies.

The ministry's Department of State Energy Supervision and Control in Akmola Region is also conducting inspections to monitor energy companies' preparations for the upcoming heating season, the press release added.