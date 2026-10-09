Turkmenistan, IOM Discuss Migration Management And Legal Framework

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have discussed cooperation on migration management, including the implementation of international standards in national legislation.

This was reflected in a press release published by the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan following a meeting between representatives of the Service and Dragan Aleksaski, Deputy Director of the IOM Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia in Ashgabat.

According to the publication, the sides expressed interest in further developing cooperation on incorporating international standards into migration legislation and ensuring its effective implementation in practice.

They also discussed ongoing joint initiatives, as well as opportunities for expanding cooperation in international migration, including programs related to security and sustainable development.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their commitment to further strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and the IOM in the field of migration.

For reference, Turkmenistan has been working with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other UN agencies to strengthen migration governance, improve national legislation and combat human trafficking.

In January 2025, the country adopted a National Action Plan on Combating Trafficking in Persons for 2025-2029, developed with support from IOM and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The plan includes measures to improve the identification, protection, rehabilitation and reintegration of trafficking victims, particularly women and young people. According to IOM, the organization has assisted more than 550 Turkmen nationals through rehabilitation, return and reintegration programs since 2005.

In July 2026, IOM also supported a three-day training in Ashgabat to strengthen national institutions' capacity for migration policy development, strategic planning and monitoring migration-related Sustainable Development Goal indicators.