Azerbaijan's Active VAT Payers Increase 6.9% Since Start Of Year

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The number of active value-added tax (VAT) payers in Azerbaijan increased by 6.9% from the beginning of 2026 to 62,414 as of October 1, according to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

The number of active taxpayers nationwide rose by 4.8% from the beginning of the year to 900,967, while the number of active business entities increased by 6.2% to 247,206, the State Tax Service said.

From January through September 2026, tax revenues collected by the State Tax Service for the state budget totaled $8.02 billion, exceeding the forecast by $537.3 million.

Compared with the same period in 2025, tax revenues increased by $690.9 million, or 9.4%, according to the service.

Tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector amounted to $6.08 billion, exceeding the forecast by $172.1 million. Compared with the same period last year, revenues from this sector increased by $681.9 million, or 12.6%.

In January–September 2026, compulsory state social insurance contributions totaled $2.98 billion, exceeding the forecast by $157.2 million. Contributions from non-budgetary organizations amounted to more than $2.00 billion.

Unemployment insurance contributions exceeded $105.8 million, surpassing the forecast by $4.7 million. Contributions from non-budgetary organizations accounted for approximately $82.1 million.

Compulsory medical insurance contributions amounted to approximately $446.4 million, exceeding the forecast by $10.6 million. Contributions from non-budgetary organizations totaled about $298.2 million, the State Tax Service said.

The service also noted that forecasts for 2027 point to continued strong revenue performance amid the growing contribution of the non-oil and gas sector to tax revenues. These projections are included in the Ministry of Finance's published document, Explanatory note to the preliminary indicators of the state and consolidated budgets for 2027.