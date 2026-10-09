Helium Evolution Provides Grasslands Project Update And Board Of Directors Update
| Malcolm Adams, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
| Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: ...
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Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding: the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium; capital availability; benefit of director to the Board; growth of the Company; the Company's plans to apply for surface locations and drilling licenses; the timing, scope and commencement of future drilling activities; the advancement of the Grasslands project; and the potential for the identified drilling locations to support future helium exploration and development and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: assumptions regarding permitting, regulatory and drilling approvals, not being able to obtain surface or drilling licenses, the availability of capital and services, cooperation with project partners and the timing and results of future exploration activities; contributions not being as expected; exploration and development risks; operational and technical challenges; financing risks; environmental and permitting risks; and general economic, market, and industry conditions.
When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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