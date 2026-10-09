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NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Bitdeer Technologies Group


Date: 2026-10-09 03:23:31

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Bitdeer Technologies Group that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release,“Bitdeer AI Secures 60MW A103 Facility at Its Existing Cyberjaya, Malaysia Campus; Reaches Approximately 95% of Its Up-to-350MW Target Capacity” issued earlier today, over GlobeNewswire.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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