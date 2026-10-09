PAIKKA Event Venue In St. Paul Opens Winter 2027 Corporate Retreat Dates And Books Holiday Parties After 10 Years Hosting Twin Cities Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Weekday daytime dates are available January through March 2027 for team off-sites and year-ahead planning meetings at the venue located between St. Paul and Minneapolis

Saint Paul, MINNESOTA, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAIKKA Event Venue, a modern industrial event venue in St. Paul, Minnesota, is now booking corporate retreats and year-ahead planning meetings for weekday daytime dates from January through March 2027. The women-owned venue, which marked its 10th anniversary in May 2026, is also welcoming corporate holiday party bookings. Located between St. Paul and Minneapolis, PAIKKA serves companies across the Twin Cities that want an off-site meeting space with food, coffee, and a full bar program in one place.







PAIKKA Event Venue, Corporate Retreat

What corporate retreat packages does PAIKKA Event Venue offer?

PAIKKA Event Venue offers all-inclusive corporate retreat packages for off-site team meetings and annual planning sessions. Companies can choose a full-day retreat (10 hours), a morning retreat (5 hours), or an evening retreat (3 hours). Each package is built around premium coffee, a customizable boxed lunch, and a happy hour, so teams can move from working sessions to celebration without leaving the venue.

. Full-day retreat: starts at $2,620 for 20 guests, with packages for 60 and 120 guests

. Morning retreat: starts at $1,270 for 20 guests

. Happy hour: a custom menu created with PAIKKA's in-house Bar Director, featuring craft cocktails and premium spirit-free options

. Onsite support: a PAIKKA-employed Site Manager is present for the full event

. Flexible rooms: multiple spaces for board-style meetings, breakout groups, and banquets, including the 3,000-square-foot Gold Room

Why book a corporate retreat in Q1?

January through March is a natural window for year-ahead planning, goal setting, and team alignment. PAIKKA has reserved weekday daytime dates during these winter months for corporate retreats and off-site meetings in 2027. Booking early gives companies a choice of dates before spring calendars fill.

How does PAIKKA Event Venue handle corporate holiday parties?

PAIKKA Event Venue hosts corporate holiday parties for teams of many sizes, from smaller department gatherings to companywide celebrations of up to 200 seated or 275 standing guests. The venue's brick walls, steel vaulted ceilings, and in-house bar program create a festive setting with a central Twin Cities location that is convenient for employees traveling from either city. Companies that book both a team retreat and an annual holiday party through PAIKKA's Corporate Membership receive 15 percent off the holiday party venue fee.

“After ten years, we know that the best team meetings and the best holiday parties have the same ingredients: a comfortable space, great food and drink, and people who take care of the details. Our winter retreat dates let teams plan the year ahead in a setting that feels different from the office, and our bar program lets them toast to it afterward.”

Marlo Munch, co-owner, PAIKKA Event Venue

Key facts

. Venue: PAIKKA Event Venue, 550 Vandalia St., Suite 165, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55114

. Location: between St. Paul and Minneapolis in the Twin Cities

. Retreat dates available: Weekdays daytime, January through March 2027

. Capacity: up to 200 seated guests or 275 standing guests

. Anniversary: 10 years in May 2026

. Corporate Membership perk: 15 percent off the holiday party venue fee when booking both a retreat and a holiday party

Frequently asked questions

Where is PAIKKA Event Venue located? PAIKKA Event Venue is at 550 Vandalia St., Suite 165, in St. Paul, Minnesota, in the Creative Enterprise Zone between St. Paul and Minneapolis.

What winter dates are available for corporate retreats? PAIKKA has weekday daytime dates available from January through March 2027.

Does PAIKKA offer catering and bar services for corporate events? Yes. PAIKKA offers flexible catering options for everything from breakfast meetings and boxed lunches to receptions and plated dinners through a curated list of professional caterers. PAIKKA also provides full bar service with hosted or cash bar options, custom cocktails, and a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

How many people can PAIKKA host for a corporate event? PAIKKA can host up to 200 seated guests or up to 275 standing guests, and retreat packages are available for groups starting at 20.

Can PAIKKA host a corporate holiday party? Yes. PAIKKA Event Venue hosts corporate holiday parties for up to 200 seated or 275 standing guests, with an in-house bar program and a location between St. Paul and Minneapolis.

What dates are available for corporate holiday parties? Dates available in December are: 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 18, 19. Dates available in January are 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29, 30.

What is included in PAIKKA's corporate rental space? Full access to our Gold Room, Pink Room, Green Room and Courtyard for a 12-hour rental period. One Design Meeting with our Venue and Bar Directors (includes a custom floor plan and bar consultation). A PAIKKA-employed Site Manager onsite throughout the duration of the event. Handmade tables and unique chairs for 200 guests plus 10 cocktail tables. A bar and cocktail lounge. Catering kitchen. Fully dimmable lighting scenes with house sound system. Climate-controlled indoor system. Three rolling vertical plant walls plus many live potted plants. ADA-accessible and all gender bathrooms. Post-event cleaning. No hidden fees.

Can a company host both a retreat and a holiday party at PAIKKA? Yes. Companies that book both through PAIKKA's Corporate Membership receive 15 percent off the holiday party venue fee.

About PAIKKA

PAIKKA Event Venue is a women-owned, modern industrial event venue inside a restored 1940s factory, conveniently located between St. Paul and Minneapolis. PAIKKA hosts corporate retreats, planning meetings, and holiday parties with an in-house bar program, multiple rooms for meetings and banquets, and capacity for up to 200 seated guests or 275 standing guests. PAIKKA marked its 10th anniversary in May 2026.

Press Inquiries

Marlo Munch

info [at] paikkamn.com



550 Vandalia Street

Suite 165

Saint Paul, MN 55114