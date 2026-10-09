Chengwei Semiconductor Launches Laboratory Gas Piping System and Gas Delivery Equipment For Full-stack Laboratory Gas Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shanghai, China, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Unified Laboratory Fluid Infrastructures

Analytical testing and cleanroom wafer processing loops require specific gas purity levels directly at the point of use. Historically, facility engineers had to source separate gas cabinets, manifold blocks, and distribution lines from multiple distinct suppliers. This fragmented procurement setup often introduced variations in flow kinetics, mismatched metallurgy standards, and mechanical fit issues at structural pipe transitions.

Shanghai Chengwei's unified service model addresses these system configurations by handling the complete engineering lifecycle in-house. This includes custom system design, 3D fluid path layouts, cleanroom material assembly, and automated pipeline validation testing. By managing the process end-to-end, the company provides a continuous fluid distribution loop engineered to simplify on-site facility installation timelines and reduce purity drops from primary external storage cylinders down to terminal laboratory tools.

Material Specifications and Cleanroom Assembly

To transport inert, flammable, corrosive, or toxic specialty gases while minimizing outgassing and particulate shedding, the distribution infrastructure utilizes specific structural materials. Engineering protocols at the company's production plant in the Songjiang District of Shanghai utilize seamless, electropolished 316L VIM/VAR stainless steel tubing for all primary gas piping installations. The internal surfaces of these delivery headers are processed to hold an internal roughness finish below 10 to 15 micro-inches Ra, which limits microscopic surface crevices where moisture or trace atmospheric contaminants can collect.

To manage baseline particulate levels prior to field installation, all critical components-including multi-stage gas cabinets, Valve Manifold Boxes (VMBs), automatic gas changeover blocks, and gas purifier networks-are built using automated orbital TIG welding workflows. This manufacturing process takes place entirely inside Shanghai Chengwei's 1000-square-meter Class 100 cleanroom, keeping the delivery path isolated from ambient atmospheric pollutants during the assembly cycle.

PLC Automation and Safety Interlocking Systems

Handling specialty process gases such as Hydrogen, Silane, and Ammonia requires continuous monitoring and automated safety mechanisms. The new delivery equipment operates via custom Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) that connect natively with plant-wide SCADA networks and local Life Safety Systems (LSS).

To mitigate the risk of hazardous gas escapes into work areas, high-risk distribution paths are enclosed within continuous coaxial tube-in-tube dual containment lines. The secondary outer sleeve is continually checked by sensor networks interlocked with automated pneumatic Emergency Shut-Off Valves (EWOVs). If a pressure drop or trace chemical leak is discovered, the PLC logic triggers within milliseconds to isolate the source lines at the cylinder vault, keeping the gas safely contained within the sub-fab loop.

Commercial Availability

The integrated gas delivery platform is fully commercialized and available for implementation in new laboratory construction setups, facility cleanroom expansions, and sub-fab loops.

About Shanghai Chengwei Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd.

Founded in September 2025, Shanghai Chengwei Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd. is an enterprise engaged in the design, production, and validation of automated gas, chemical, and slurry delivery system. Operating from a 6,000-square-meter manufacturing plant in Shanghai, China, the company provides sub-fab fluid utility solutions intended for fluid distribution applications in the semiconductor, solar photovoltaic, and flat panel display markets.

Website:

Address: No. 9, Lane 345, Minshen Road, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China





Contact

James Yuan

Shanghai Chengwei Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd

...

+8613380377051





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Chengwei Semiconductor Launches Laboratory Gas Piping System and Gas Delivery Equipment For Full-stack Laboratory Gas Solutions

CONTACT: Contact James Yuan Shanghai Chengwei Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd... +8613380377051