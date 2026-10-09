Parex Resources Announces Production Update And Timing Of Q3 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the“Company”) (TSX: PXT) announces a production update as well as plans to release its Q3 2026 financial & operating results on Friday, November 6, 2026. Q3 2026 Production Update (1)(2)

Q3 2026 average production was 83,259 boe/d.

Production in September was supported primarily by increased production from near-field exploration success at LLA-111 in the Eastern Llanos. Parex is reiterating its H2 2026 average production guidance of 82,000 to 91,000 boe/d(3), with production growth from current levels expected to be driven by the November addition of approximately 7,000 bbl/d (net) from the Ecopetrol partnership in the Magdalena, alongside continued success at LLA-111.



boe/d For the three months ended September 30, 2026 Llanos 58,290 LLA-34 18,813 Magdalena 5,309 Putumayo 847 Average Production 83,259

(1) Production numbers are preliminary and subject to final reconciliation.

(2) See“Product Type Disclosure” for a breakdown of production by product type.

(3) FY 2026 average production guidance of 63,000 to 67,000 boe/d is also being reiterated; as reaffirmed on July 30, 2026.

Monthly Production Breakdown(1)(2)

boe/d July 2026 August 2026 September 2026 Average Production 83,050 82,250 84,500

(1) See“Product Type Disclosure” for a breakdown of production by product type.

(2) Production numbers are preliminary and subject to final reconciliation; rounded for presentation purposes.

Q3 2026 Results – Conference Call & Webcast

Parex expects to release its Q3 2026 financial and operating results before markets open on Friday, November 6, 2026, with the Company planning to host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call or webcast, please see the access information below:

Conference ID: 128 354 764 North America Toll-Free: 1-833-461-5787 International Toll: 1-585-542-9983 Webcast:

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Kruchten

Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning

Parex Resources Inc.

403-517-1733

...

Steven Eirich

Senior Investor Relations & Communications Advisor

Parex Resources Inc.

587-293-3286

...

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Product Type Disclosure

Product Type July 2026 August 2026 September 2026 Light & Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 21,622 21,318 23,744 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 58,380 58,004 57,718 Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 16,363 15,857 16,148 Natural Gas Liquids (boe/d) 320 285 346 Oil Equivalent (boe/d) 83,050 82,250 84,500





Product Type For the three months ended September 30, 2026 Light & Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 22,217 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 58,038 Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 16,122 Natural Gas Liquids (boe/d) 317 Oil Equivalent (boe/d) 83,259

(1) Production numbers are preliminary and subject to final reconciliation; rounded for presentation purposes where applicable.

Oil & Gas Matters Advisory

The term "Boe" means a barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 thousand cubic feet ("mcf") of natural gas to 1 barrel (“bbl”). Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6 mcf: 1 bbl, utilizing a conversion ratio at 6 mcf: 1 bbl may be misleading as an indication of value.

Advisory on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Parex set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words "plan", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially. Many factors could cause actual events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Parex. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding, the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters including, the results from the ongoing drilling campaign at LLA-111 to enable future growth; the Company's expected new production from the Ecopetrol S.A. partnership in the Magdalena; the Company's annual average production guidance for 2026; the Company's reiterated H2 2026 average production guidance and the factors therefor; and the anticipated timing of when Parex will release its quarterly results and hold its quarterly conference call.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, results and timelines of exploration and development drilling, test, monitoring and work programs and related activities; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities in Colombia; political developments in Colombia; environmental, health and safety risks inherent in oil and gas operations; the risk that Parex's FY 2026 average production may be less than anticipated; the risk that Parex's H2 2026 average production may be less than anticipated; the risk that Parex's financial and operating results may not be consistent with its expectations; the risk that the Company may not release its quarterly results and/or hold its quarterly conference call; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Parex's operations and financial results is included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (). Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions which management believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual events will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Parex disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Abbreviations

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

bbl/d barrels per day boe/d barrels of oil equivalent of natural gas per day mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day

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