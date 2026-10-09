Avalanche Energy And TRIDEC Advance Plans For First Global Fusion Machine Manufacturing Facility In The Tri-Cities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landmark project will establish a world-class advanced manufacturing center, create hundreds of long-term jobs and position the Tri-Cities and Washington state as a global hub for fusion technology

RICHLAND, Wash., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalanche Energy Designs, Inc. (Avalanche) and the Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC) today announced a strategic engagement to advance plans for Avalanche's first global advanced manufacturing facility in the Tri-Cities region of Washington.

Following a nationwide site evaluation that considered multiple industrial and technology hubs across the United States, Avalanche has selected the Tri-Cities to advance development of its first global manufacturing facility for its modular fusion energy machines. Avalanche and TRIDEC have signed a strategic engagement letter outlining their shared intent to work together on site selection, permitting, infrastructure readiness, regional supply chain development and specialized workforce development.

The planned facility represents a significant next step in Avalanche's commercialization journey. Initially envisioned as a prototype production facility, the project is expected to expand into a fully vertically integrated commercial manufacturing operation capable of producing hundreds of fusion machines annually.

The facility is anticipated to create hundreds of long-term skilled and unskilled jobs and generate billions of dollars in annual economic output as production scales. With access to regional rail and barge transportation networks, the facility would also provide Avalanche with the logistics capabilities needed to serve customers in North American and global markets.

“This announcement is the result of years of relationship-building, collaboration and a shared belief in what is possible when an innovative company and a community work together,” said Karl Dye, President and CEO of TRIDEC.“Avalanche chose the Tri-Cities because of the extraordinary combination of talent, infrastructure, energy expertise and community support found here. Their decision to advance their first global advanced manufacturing facility in our region is a tremendous opportunity-not only for jobs and investment, but to further establish the Tri-Cities and Washington state as a national and global leader in the future of fusion energy. We are proud to continue this journey with Avalanche and excited about what we can build together.”

Building on a Proven Partnership

The manufacturing announcement builds on a relationship between Avalanche and TRIDEC that has developed over several years and previously resulted in the establishment of FusionWERX, Avalanche's research and development facility in Richland.

FusionWERX provides a platform for collaborative research and commercial opportunities involving Avalanche's proprietary compact neutron source. The facility will support partnerships with federal and state agencies, private and public institutions, and academic organizations, while also providing neutron irradiation services for advanced materials validation, industrial applications and radioisotope development.

The success of FusionWERX helped demonstrate the Tri-Cities' ability to support the development and commercialization of advanced nuclear and fusion technologies.

“The Tri-Cities has been an exceptional partner in Avalanche's journey from an emerging fusion technology company to a company preparing for commercial-scale manufacturing,” said Robin Langtry, Co-Founder and CEO of Avalanche Energy.“The success of FusionWERX demonstrated that this community has the talent, infrastructure, technical expertise and collaborative spirit required to advance breakthrough energy technologies. Establishing our first global manufacturing facility here is the natural next step. We envision a world-class manufacturing center that can produce hundreds of fusion machines each year, create hundreds of long-term jobs and generate significant economic activity while positioning the Tri-Cities and Washington state at the forefront of the global fusion industry.”

From Prototype to Global Manufacturing

Avalanche is developing proprietary modular fusion power machines designed for scalable clean-energy deployment, with target capacities of 100 kilowatts and 5 megawatts.

The planned manufacturing facility is envisioned to be a world-class, vertically integrated advanced manufacturing hub supporting the transition of Avalanche's fusion technology from prototype development to commercial production. The manufacturing facility would operate near FusionWERX, creating a unique connection between research, development, prototyping and commercial manufacturing within the same regional ecosystem.

Avalanche is currently on track to demonstrate net fusion energy gain, or Q>1, before 2030.

Why the Tri-Cities

Avalanche's decision to advance the project in the Tri-Cities reflects the region's longstanding connection to nuclear science and energy innovation, as well as its concentration of specialized technical talent and supporting infrastructure.

The region offers access to:



A highly experienced nuclear and advanced manufacturing workforce, including scientists, engineers, technicians, fabricators and radiation safety professionals;

National laboratory and research expertise, including Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Washington State University Tri-Cities;

A strong network of industrial, educational and workforce development partners;

Existing nuclear and clean-energy infrastructure and expertise;

Proximity to FusionWERX, creating a direct connection between R&D and manufacturing;

Rail, highway and barge logistics, providing access to regional, national and international markets; and Federal, state and local leaders committed to supporting innovation, economic diversification and clean-energy development.



“This opportunity is about much more than constructing a manufacturing facility,” Dye said.“It is about building an ecosystem where research, innovation, manufacturing, workforce development and economic opportunity reinforce one another. That is exactly the kind of economic development TRIDEC works to advance, and it is why this partnership with Avalanche is so meaningful for our region.”

Advancing Site Selection and Regional Partnerships

As the project moves forward, TRIDEC will coordinate with its jurisdictional partners to identify the most suitable location for the manufacturing facility. TRIDEC intends to issue a request for information to its economic development partners to evaluate potential sites based on the project's infrastructure, workforce, transportation, utility and development requirements.

Avalanche and TRIDEC will also work together on permitting roadmaps, infrastructure readiness, regional supply-chain development and specialized workforce pipelines needed to support the project's future growth.

“We believe the Tri-Cities can become much more than the place where Avalanche manufactures its fusion machines,” Langtry said.“It can become a place where the next generation of fusion technology is researched, engineered, built and ultimately deployed around the world. We are excited to continue building that future with this community.”

About Avalanche Energy

Avalanche Energy Designs, Inc. is developing compact, modular fusion technology designed to provide scalable, clean energy for a broad range of applications. The company is advancing its proprietary fusion machines from research and development toward commercial deployment, with a focus on scalable manufacturing and global market opportunities. Avalanche's Richland-based FusionWERX facility supports fusion research, advanced materials development, neutron irradiation services and collaborations with government, academic and private-sector partners.

About the Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC)

As the leading economic development organization for the Tri-Cities Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), TRIDEC represents Benton and Franklin counties and the major cities of Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and West Richland. TRIDEC's mission is to strengthen the region's economy by driving diversification, creating quality jobs, supporting local businesses, attracting new enterprises and advancing priorities that ensure long-term economic stability. Serving as the unifying voice of the Tri-Cities, TRIDEC is dedicated to fostering sustainable growth, economic opportunity and shared prosperity for all.

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