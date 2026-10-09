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Jackery Launches Major Seasonal Sale As Aussie Love For The Outdoors Hits Record High


Date: 2026-10-09 03:23:28

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Aussies have always had an affinity with the great outdoors – camping and caravanning have reached record highs. It's expected that this adventure holiday will boom these next months as warmer climate and affordability drive demand. Around 67% of Australians are planning to travel this spring.

Think fuel prices are killing road trips? Be surprised by the recent Tourism Research Australia data. This year sees a trend in Australians prioritising experiences, as almost 1 in 7 domestic overnight trips in Australia is now a caravan or camping trip. Aussie families are giving the traditional holiday house or hotel trip the cold shoulder, as the freedom of remote travel gives them access to all of the most iconic and hidden natural landscapes that Australia has to offer. And according to Hilton's 2027 annual trends report, 75% of Australian travellers see nature and fresh air as essential to their travel plans.

Australian families are embracing freedom and adventure, but are refusing to give up on the comforts of home, spending $13.1b more on domestic caravan and camping trips in 2026 according to the Caravan Industry Association of Australia.

Travel expert Simon Christie shares his tips:

  • Explore the coastline around Yuraygir and the Clarence Coast between Yamba and Coffs Harbour.
  • For one of the prettiest beaches, try Dingo Beach in West Cape Howe National Park, near Bornholm on WA's south coast.

Popular spots:

  • Bristol Point, Jervis Bay (NSW)
  • Gooalwah Regional Park, Crescent Head (NSW)
  • Bonnie Vale, Royal National Park (NSW)
  • Carnarvon Gorge National Park, Carnarvon Park (QLD)
  • Wangi Campground, Litchfield National Park, Batchelor (NT)

With great expectations for outdoor travel, Jackery is helping Aussies gear up this spring and ahead of summer in one of its largest seasonal promotions, making portable power solutions more accessible to Australian families going off-grid during the warmer seasons, and to keep Australians safe in the face of unpredictable weather and power outages.




Jackery spring sale

Product Spring Offer Info
Explorer 1500 Ultra + SolarSaga 200W bundle
Now $1,899,
Originally $3,299
(42% off)		 The Explorer 1500 Ultra is IP65-rated dustproof and waterproof, level 9 seismic shockproof, and one-meter drop-resistant, ensuring durability and reliability in the harshest conditions.
Explorer 1000 Plus + SolarSaga 100W x 1 bundle
Now $1,349,
Originally $2,499
(46% off)		 With unparalleled output, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus is the top choice for similar-level portable power stations. Being versatile and expandable in capacity, it's the all-in-one portable power station to power your life.
Explorer 1000 Plus Kit (2kWh) + SolarSaga 200W x 1 bundle
 Now $2,199,
Originally $3,899
(44% off)
Explorer 1000 V2 + SolarSaga 200W bundle
Now $949,
Originally $1,299
(27% off)		 The Jackery 1000 v2 is built for life on the go. Weighing just 10.8 kg and featuring a compact, foldable handle, it's lighter and easier to carry. Designed for convenience, it fits neatly in the rear compartment, ready for any adventure or backup power need.
Explorer 2000 Plus
Now $2,699,
Originally $3,599
(25% off)		 The Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Power Station supports add-on battery packs, expanding capacity from 2 kWh to an exceptional 12 kWh – perfect for road trips, outdoor camping, heavy duty and home emergencies.
Explorer 600 V2
Now $549,
Originally $899
(38% off)		 Jackery Explorer 600 v2 delivers 640Wh capacity and 500W output (1000W surge) in the world's lightest 600Wh LFP power station. Featuring fast hybrid charging, 6 versatile ports, and all-weather protection.
Explorer 100 Plus
Now $169,
Originally $229
(26% off)		 The Explorer 100 Plus is a portable power station with a 99 Wh capacity. It can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously with 100W Dual PD Outputs and a USB-A output. Furthermore, it's lightweight and compact enough to be taken aboard an airplane.


ABOUT JACKERY
Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a global leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products – from compact 288Wh units to essential home backup systems offering 12kWh energy storage – Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. With a growing presence in Australia, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions tailored to the way Australians live, work, and explore – prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews globally, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, follow Jackery Australia on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:


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