Jackery Launches Major Seasonal Sale As Aussie Love For The Outdoors Hits Record High
|Product
|Spring Offer
|Info
| Explorer 1500 Ultra + SolarSaga 200W bundle
| Now $1,899,
Originally $3,299
(42% off)
|The Explorer 1500 Ultra is IP65-rated dustproof and waterproof, level 9 seismic shockproof, and one-meter drop-resistant, ensuring durability and reliability in the harshest conditions.
| Explorer 1000 Plus + SolarSaga 100W x 1 bundle
| Now $1,349,
Originally $2,499
(46% off)
| With unparalleled output, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus is the top choice for similar-level portable power stations. Being versatile and expandable in capacity, it's the all-in-one portable power station to power your life.
| Explorer 1000 Plus Kit (2kWh) + SolarSaga 200W x 1 bundle
| Now $2,199,
Originally $3,899
(44% off)
| Explorer 1000 V2 + SolarSaga 200W bundle
| Now $949,
Originally $1,299
(27% off)
|The Jackery 1000 v2 is built for life on the go. Weighing just 10.8 kg and featuring a compact, foldable handle, it's lighter and easier to carry. Designed for convenience, it fits neatly in the rear compartment, ready for any adventure or backup power need.
| Explorer 2000 Plus
| Now $2,699,
Originally $3,599
(25% off)
|The Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Power Station supports add-on battery packs, expanding capacity from 2 kWh to an exceptional 12 kWh – perfect for road trips, outdoor camping, heavy duty and home emergencies.
| Explorer 600 V2
| Now $549,
Originally $899
(38% off)
|Jackery Explorer 600 v2 delivers 640Wh capacity and 500W output (1000W surge) in the world's lightest 600Wh LFP power station. Featuring fast hybrid charging, 6 versatile ports, and all-weather protection.
| Explorer 100 Plus
| Now $169,
Originally $229
(26% off)
|The Explorer 100 Plus is a portable power station with a 99 Wh capacity. It can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously with 100W Dual PD Outputs and a USB-A output. Furthermore, it's lightweight and compact enough to be taken aboard an airplane.
ABOUT JACKERY
Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a global leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products – from compact 288Wh units to essential home backup systems offering 12kWh energy storage – Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. With a growing presence in Australia, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions tailored to the way Australians live, work, and explore – prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews globally, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, follow Jackery Australia on Facebook and Instagram.
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