Jackery Launches Major Seasonal Sale As Aussie Love For The Outdoors Hits Record High

Think fuel prices are killing road trips? Be surprised by the recent Tourism Research Australia data. This year sees a trend in Australians prioritising experiences, as almost 1 in 7 domestic overnight trips in Australia is now a caravan or camping trip. Aussie families are giving the traditional holiday house or hotel trip the cold shoulder, as the freedom of remote travel gives them access to all of the most iconic and hidden natural landscapes that Australia has to offer. And according to Hilton's 2027 annual trends report, 75% of Australian travellers see nature and fresh air as essential to their travel plans.

Australian families are embracing freedom and adventure, but are refusing to give up on the comforts of home, spending $13.1b more on domestic caravan and camping trips in 2026 according to the Caravan Industry Association of Australia.

Travel expert Simon Christie shares his tips:



Explore the coastline around Yuraygir and the Clarence Coast between Yamba and Coffs Harbour. For one of the prettiest beaches, try Dingo Beach in West Cape Howe National Park, near Bornholm on WA's south coast.



Popular spots:



Bristol Point, Jervis Bay (NSW)

Gooalwah Regional Park, Crescent Head (NSW)

Bonnie Vale, Royal National Park (NSW)

Carnarvon Gorge National Park, Carnarvon Park (QLD) Wangi Campground, Litchfield National Park, Batchelor (NT)



With great expectations for outdoor travel, Jackery is helping Aussies gear up this spring and ahead of summer in one of its largest seasonal promotions, making portable power solutions more accessible to Australian families going off-grid during the warmer seasons, and to keep Australians safe in the face of unpredictable weather and power outages.









Jackery spring sale