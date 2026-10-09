Energylib Moves Into Its Next Growth Phase Following Proposed Strategic Investment By Nasdaq-Listed Cheche Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic development comes as EnergyLIB prepares for broader international growth and advances toward intelligent home energy management

SYDNEY, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergyLIB is entering its next stage of growth following Cheche Group Inc.'s (Nasdaq: CCG) announcement of a proposed strategic investment in Long Way Fortune, the residential solar-plus-storage business associated with the EnergyLIB brand.

Cheche Group has announced a proposed strategic investment in Long Way Fortune. If completed, the transaction would represent an important step in Cheche Group's expansion into the global residential energy market.

For EnergyLIB, the development comes at an important stage in its growth. Building on its foundation in Australia, the company is preparing for broader international expansion while extending its capabilities from home energy hardware toward intelligent home energy management.

The home has always been at the core of EnergyLIB.

From the beginning, EnergyLIB has focused exclusively on residential energy. The company believes residential energy storage is not simply about supplying households with batteries and inverters; it also requires capabilities across installation, local distribution, after-sales service and the long-term household experience. EnergyLIB has therefore continued to strengthen its capabilities around the real energy needs of the home, from product through to service.

Australia has provided an important foundation for this model. As EnergyLIB expands internationally, the company plans to continue building local capabilities alongside its products, including distribution, installer support and after-sales service tailored to individual markets.

The next step is to deepen what EnergyLIB can do around the home.

Intelligent home energy management will be a key strategic priority for the company's next stage.

EnergyLIB is working toward a more integrated home energy system in which batteries, inverters, software and energy-management capabilities work together rather than operate as separate components.

The goal is to help households make better use of the energy they generate and store, with systems increasingly able to respond to household demand, electricity pricing and changing operating conditions.

This represents the next evolution of EnergyLIB's residential strategy: from providing home energy hardware to managing home energy more intelligently.

Over time, EnergyLIB aims to build toward a more integrated home energy platform connecting generation, storage, energy management and household electricity use.

This direction is consistent with Cheche Group's stated plan to expand into residential energy as part of its broader“Green Mobility + Green Energy” strategy.

For EnergyLIB, however, the core remains unchanged. The company will continue to focus exclusively on residential energy and pursue the same principle that has defined the brand from the beginning: making home energy simpler, safer and more intelligent.

The home remains the core. What expands next is what EnergyLIB can do around it.

For more information about EnergyLIB and its residential energy solutions, visit

About EnergyLIB

EnergyLIB is a residential energy brand focused exclusively on home energy applications.

The company develops residential battery storage systems and related energy technologies around household needs, supported by local distribution, installation and after-sales capabilities.

With Australia as an important early market foundation, EnergyLIB is expanding internationally while advancing toward intelligent home energy management.

Media Contact

Chuleekon Vongfant

Public Relations and Marketing of EnergyLIB

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Important Notice

Cheche Group Inc.'s proposed strategic investment in Long Way Fortune remains subject to the terms and conditions described in Cheche Group's public disclosures.

The parties have entered into a non-binding term sheet in connection with the proposed investment. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that the proposed transaction will be completed on the proposed terms, within the anticipated timeframe, or at all.