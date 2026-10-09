Reevo Launches Mobile AI Sales App to Keep Deals Moving Beyond the Desk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, CA, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Reevo, the AI-native sales platform, today launched the Reevo mobile app, putting everything the team knows about an account in a seller's pocket and capturing the conversations that never used to make it back, from conference booths and restaurants to factory floors.

The conversations that move deals forward do not always happen at a desk. A pricing concession, a new commitment, or a change in what the customer needs can sit in one seller's memory for days before the rest of the team knows.

The Reevo mobile app closes that gap. Before a meeting, a seller can ask Reevo what has changed with an account, what has been promised and what remains unresolved. During the conversation, they can record and transcribe it directly from their phone, with no separate meeting bot required. The moment it ends, Reevo writes the summary, logs the action items, updates the deal and drafts the follow-up before the seller even returns to their desk.

“The most important sales conversation is often the one that happens away from a scheduled video call,” said David Zhu, founder and CEO of Reevo.“We built the Reevo mobile appso sellers can walk into any conversation with the full context of the account, capture what happens and put the entire company to work on what needs to happen next.”

With the Reevo mobile app, sellers can:



Walk into every meeting prepared. Ask Reevo what has changed, what the customer was promised, who is involved, and which questions are still open.

Record conversations without a bot. Capture and transcribe in-person meetings and customer calls directly from a phone.

Turn conversations into action. Generate summaries, identify next steps, update opportunities, and draft follow-ups as soon as a meeting ends.

Get answers from the rest of the company. Route pricing, security, and technical questions to the right colleague and get answers back while the conversation is still moving.

Turn badges and business cards into contacts. Photograph a conference badge or business card to create a contact and connect it to the right account or opportunity. Keep the team current from anywhere. Add notes, update deals and review account activity without waiting to return to a computer.

The Reevo mobile app extends Reevo's AI-native sales platform beyond the desktop, allowing information from the field to reach the rest of the company immediately. A question raised in a customer meeting can reach the right expert. A commitment made over dinner can become a tracked next step. A conversation at a conference booth can become a new contact, opportunity and follow-up before the seller leaves the floor.

The Reevo mobile is available today on the App Store for iPhone and on Google Play for Android devices. To learn more, visit reevo.ai/apps/mobile.

About Reevo

Reevo is the AI-native sales platform that gives every seller and every agent a shared understanding of the customer. It brings calls, emails, meetings, and deal activity into one trusted record, then uses that context to prepare sellers for conversations, draft follow-ups, update records, flag deal risks, and answer questions about any account. Companies use Reevo to replace fragmented sales tools, reduce manual work and move deals forward faster. Founded in 2024 by David Zhu, Cindy Hao, Curtis Tan and Clement Fang, Reevo has raised $80 million from Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins and Zhu Ventures. Learn more at reevo.ai.

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Outlier Partners

Reevo

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Reevo Launches Mobile AI Sales App to Keep Deals Moving Beyond the Desk

CONTACT: Contact Outlier Partners Reevo...