Corbin Advisors Releases Q3'26 Inside The Buy-Side® Earnings Primer®

Following last quarter's sharp rebound in optimism, the latest Voice of Investor® reveals a more cautious but still optimistic mindset heading into Q3'26 earnings season. Fundamentals remain supportive and financial performance expectations constructive, but investor conviction has moderated as attention shifts toward growing macro headwinds. Geopolitics, higher interest rates, policy uncertainty, and consumer health are rising as sources of concern, though investors report that executive tone remains upbeat in the face of mounting headwinds.

Indeed, 45% of surveyed investors and analysts characterize their sentiment as Neutral to Bullish or Bullish, down 22 points QoQ, while Neutral views rise to 41%. Only 14% are Neutral to Bearish or Bearish, pointing to general prudence rather than a broad bearish shift. By contrast, 67% perceive executives as Neutral to Bullish or Bullish, creating a 22-point gap versus investor sentiment, the widest since June 2017.

Ms. Corbin continued,“Against this backdrop, it is critical for executives who reiterate confidence to help investors underwrite it. Management teams should clearly distinguish what they are seeing in the business from what they are anticipating, address areas of pressure candidly, and demonstrate how they are controlling the controllables. Growth continues to get the first dollar, but the bar for returns is rising. As attention shifts to 2027, companies will be challenged to provide greater forward visibility amid an uncertain rate, consumer, cost, and geopolitical environment. Executives should remain circumspect on the future annual outlook, and not on overcommit in the face of pressure to guide early.”

As for Q3'26 earnings performance, 45% expect results to come in Better Than consensus, compared with 41% In Line and just 14% Worse Than. Expectations are even stronger year over year, with 63% anticipating better performance than the prior year and only 10% expecting deterioration. Sequential confidence is somewhat more measured amid tougher comparisons and an increasingly complicated macro backdrop.

Nearly three-quarters anticipate that emerging cost pressures will have a Moderately negative impact on demand, while just 9% expect it to be Significant. Pricing power also remains relatively resilient, with 47% describing the ability to pass on costs as Stronger or Somewhat Stronger than a year ago, though views have become more mixed as inflation and higher rates increasingly test consumer and end-market elasticity.

Near-term economy expectations remain modestly constructive, with 39% expecting U.S. GDP to Improve over the next six months versus 20% expecting deterioration. The consumer picture is more challenging, with 63% anticipating Consumer Confidence to Worsen and only 11% expecting improvement.

For upcoming earnings calls, AI Spend / ROI remains the clear priority, followed by Consumer Health. Interest in companies addressing Margins and Tariffs increases, reflecting greater focus on execution, cost management, and controllable levers. Growth / Demand and Capex / Capital round out the earnings call topics.

Capital allocation preferences point to a higher bar for discipline rather than a retreat from growth. Reinvestment remains the preferred use of cash at 59%, near the high end of its five-year range, closely followed by the more defensive action of Debt Paydown at 56%. At the same time, 75% now prefer net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.0x or less, up from 65% last quarter, signaling greater emphasis on balance sheet discipline. M&A appetite is notably weaker. Just 6% identify acquisitions as a preferred use of cash, while favorability toward both bolt-on and large / transformational deals falls to survey lows.

Finally, sector views remain divergent. Energy commands the strongest bullish reading, followed by Technology and Financials to round out the top three. At the other end, Consumer Discretionary and REITs carry the highest bearish readings, reflecting growing sensitivity to consumer pressure and higher rates.

About Corbin Advisors

Corbin Advisors is a strategic investor relations and investor communications advisory firm with a track record of supporting our publicly traded clients in creating sustained shareholder value. Our approach leverages decades of Voice of Investor®®) research and data-driven insights; capital markets expertise and deep best practice knowledge; and a proven playbook and passion for client outperformance. We are a trusted advisor and partner to boards of directors, executive leaders, and investor relations professionals, serving a broad range of companies globally across sectors, sizes, and situations. Through defining the standard of excellence and challenging conventional thinking, we enable our clients to boldly differentiate their equity brand, maximize valuation, and build more durable franchises.

Corbin Advisors. Outperformance Built on Trust®.

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