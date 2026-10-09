Portillo's Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast
|What:
|PTLO Q3 2026 Earnings Webcast
|When:
|Thursday, November 5 at 10:00 a.m. ET
|Where:
|investors.portillos.com
|How:
|Live webcast (web address above)
|Contact:
| Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations
312.931.5578
...
*This webcast event will be archived on the Portillo's Investor Relations website for replay.
*Q3 2026 Earnings Release will go out before market open on Thursday, November 5.
About Portillo's
Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 100 restaurants across 11 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-broiled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo's is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo's operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo's is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.
Contact:
Sara Wirth, Director of PR & Communications
...
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