Priority Tax Relief Launches Rapid-Response State Tax Assistance Following Record-Breaking Spikes In State Tax Liens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New findings uncover staggering triple-digit growth in state tax lien filings in New York, Georgia, Ohio, and more, signaling a tough new era of enforcement for taxpayers.

Spokane, WA, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taxpayers nationwide are facing a renewed and aggressive push from state revenue departments. According to newly analyzed public records data sourced from LexisNexis, several major states have drastically increased their tax lien filings in 2026. This data signals a critical shift in strategy by state agencies: moving away from routine mailed notices and rapidly escalating into severe, active collection activities.

New York stands out as a primary indicator of this aggressive national trend. The state experienced a staggering 823.4% year-over-year increase in tax lien filings during the third quarter of 2026. On a year-to-date basis, New York's state tax filings have surged 46.1%, jumping from roughly 41,000 in 2025 to over 60,000 this year.

However, this enforcement wave stretches far beyond the Northeast. Third-quarter data reveals explosive, triple-digit growth in state tax lien filings across the country. Georgia saw a 758.9% increase in Q3 filings, alongside massive spikes in Pennsylvania (459.1%) and Louisiana (456.8%). Year-to-date figures further highlight this widespread crackdown, with Ohio up 202.6%, Delaware up 281.7%, and Mississippi up 231.3%.

For individuals and businesses, a state tax lien is far more than just a warning. It is a legal claim against a taxpayer's property that severely damages credit and acts as the immediate precursor to hostile collection actions, such as bank account levies, property seizures, and wage garnishments.

Compounding the danger is a growing delay in taxpayer awareness. According to internal response data from Priority Tax Relief, a leading tax resolution firm, 80% of taxpayers who reach out for resolution assistance are dealing with liens that are already over 30 days old. This dangerous lag means that by the time many individuals realize the severity of their tax situation, the state could already be preparing to seize their assets.

"State agencies are no longer patiently waiting for taxpayers to respond to warning letters; they are securing their interests and moving directly to asset seizure," said Robert Humphrey, CEO of Priority Tax Relief. "It is absolutely critical for anyone with outstanding state tax liabilities to get ahead of this before a lien is filed and their bank accounts are frozen."

As state enforcement divisions mobilize, ignoring tax debt is a surefire path to financial disruption. Navigating this aggressive landscape requires the help of experienced advocates who understand the specific tactics deployed by state agencies.

Priority Tax Relief is a leading tax relief company that provides comprehensive tax resolution services, stepping between the taxpayer and the government to negotiate settlements, secure lien releases, and protect hard-earned assets. By working with trusted experts like Priority Tax Relief, individuals and businesses can proactively address these escalating liabilities, formulate a strategic defense, and regain their financial stability before state agencies take damaging action.

About Priority Tax Relief

In the complex finance and taxation world, our tax resolution firm offers unique expertise, client-focused service, and cutting-edge technology. Our diverse team of enrolled agents, CPAs, tax attorneys, and tax preparers collaborate to deliver customized tax resolution strategies for various tax issues. We operate with integrity, adhering to high ethical standards, fostering trust with clients and regulatory authorities. Our unique combination of expertise, innovative approach, and dedication to client success positions our tax resolution firm as a reliable partner for individuals and businesses facing tax challenges, providing exceptional service and delivering outstanding results.

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