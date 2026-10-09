ICON Capital Group Announces The Sovereign Kingdom's Regulation Crowdfunding Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICON Capital Group, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC, today announced it will serve as broker-dealer for The Sovereign Kingdom's Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) offering.

The Sovereign Kingdom (“TSK”) is building a global luxury hospitality ecosystem centered on private residences, personalized service, privacy, and control. The company describes its model as combining curated properties with coordinated hospitality and lifestyle services for its community.

The partnership with ICON marks the next stage of TSK's capital-raising strategy. In announcing the relationship, TSK founder K. Derhem said the company selected ICON to provide the high-touch broker-dealer model it wanted for its investor experience.

“The Sovereign Kingdom has built an ambitious vision around luxury hospitality, service and community,” said John Calicchio, President of ICON Capital Group.“At ICON, our role is to bring the regulatory infrastructure and investor support of a registered broker-dealer together with a personal, relationship-driven approach to capital formation. We are pleased to support The Sovereign Kingdom as it opens this opportunity to its community and moves into its next stage of growth.”

The Sovereign Kingdom traces its origins to an experience founder K. Derhem had in Lima, Peru, in 2017. According to the company, that experience helped shape its view of the gap between the expectations of high-end travelers and the infrastructure and accountability available within luxury travel. TSK subsequently spent several years developing its operating model and global network.

TSK describes its model around three central elements: property, service and sovereignty. Its property network consists of curated homes, or“Kingdoms,” supported by coordinated hospitality and lifestyle professionals. Its broader concept of sovereignty emphasizes privacy, safety and control throughout the member experience.

The company's announcement states that the offering follows completion of an institutional bridge round and is part of its broader plans leading toward a Global Launch Event in Central London in early 2027.

Investors can learn more about The Sovereign Kingdom, its leadership, and the Reg CF offering at .

About The Sovereign Kingdom









The Sovereign Kingdom is developing a global luxury hospitality ecosystem built around curated private residences, personalized service, privacy, safety, and control. For more information, visit .

About ICON Capital Group, LLC









ICON Capital Group, LLC is a full-service boutique investment banking firm specializing in custom financial solutions for emerging growth and middle-market companies. The firm provides capital formation, mergers and acquisitions advisory, strategic consulting, and corporate finance services across a range of industries, including healthcare, life sciences, technology, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit .

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