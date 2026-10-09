September 2026 Quarter Production Update
| Mine
| Q1 FY27
Actual
|Production
|Tomingley
|21,506 Au oz
| Costerfield
| 7,835 Au oz
396 Sb t
8,752 AuEq oz
|Björkdal
|10,482 Au oz
| Group
| 39,823 Au oz
396 Sb t
40,740 AuEq oz
|Sales
| Group
| 37,950 Au oz
172 Sb t
38,348 AuEq oz
- Cash, bullion and listed investment balance of $459 million.
- Alkane has cash & bullion of $440 million, and pro forma liquidity of $550 million when including its undrawn $110 million revolving credit facility. Investments in listed securities of $19 million. FY27 is a year of significant re-investment into the business investing in mine life extensions, delivering growth projects at Tomingley (Newell Highway), Costerfield (Brunswick South development) and integration to Nylund's open and commencement of Storheden development at Björkdal. Maiden dividend payment of $24 million was transferred towards the end of September to the share registry (for payment to Shareholders on 1 October 2026) with the balance of $3 million transferred for TSX shareholders on 1 October 2026. Debt free except for equipment finance of $16 million at 30 September 2026. Tax payments during the quarter totaled $13 million.
- Alkane will provide further detailed commentary on its operational and financial performance with the release of the September quarter activities report on Friday, 23 October 2026. A conference call will be hosted on the same day (details below).
Q1 FY2027 OPERATING & FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST
The Managing Director & CEO, Mr Nic Earner, and CFO, Mr James Carter, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the September Quarter results. Details to participate are as follows:
|Date/Time:
| Perth, Australia
7:00am AWDT, Friday, 23 October 2026
Sydney, Australia
10.00am AEDT, Friday, 23 October 2026
Toronto, Canada
7:00pm EDT, Thursday, 22 October 2026
|Conference Call Registration:
|Webcast Link:
The accompanying presentation slides and a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website – HERE.
FY27 Guidance
Alkane re-iterates the FY27 guidance for the group released to the ASX on 21 August 2026 titled“FY26 Financial Results and Dividend”, as set out below:
|Tomingley
|Costerfield
|Björkdal
|Group
|Gold equivalent production (oz)1
|78-84
|44-48
|41-45
|163-177
|AISC (A$/oz AuEq)
|2,600-2,900
|2,700-3,000
|3,300-3,700
|2,900-3,200
|Growth capital (A$ million)
|90-100
|30-40
|40-50
|160-190
|Exploration (A$ million)
|15-17
|20-23
|10-13
|45-53
|Boda/Kaiser & Other Exploration (A$ million)
|10-12
Alkane is not aware of new information materially affecting the guidance and its underlying assumptions continue to apply.
This document has been authorised for release to the market by Nic Earner, Managing Director & CEO.
1 Gold equivalent ounces calculated by multiplying quantities of gold and antimony in period by respective average market price of commodities in period, adding the two amounts to get“total contained value based on market price,” and dividing total contained value by average market price of gold in period. I.e., AuEq = ((Au Produced x Au $/oz) + (Sb Produced pre-payability x 70% payability x Sb $/t)) / (Au $/oz). Average market prices for gold and antimony sourced respectively from LBMA daily PM price () and Shanghai Metal Market Price (). Average market prices for September quarter were A$6,035/oz Au and A$19,982/t Sb using an AUD: USD exchange rate of 0.7062. It is the Company's opinion that all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.
CONTACT: NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677
INVESTORS & MEDIA: NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556
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