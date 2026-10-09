THE CANINE PROJECT LAUNCHES FURVIVE - BRINGING LUXURY SKINCARE INGREDIENTS TO DOG BATH DAY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New all-in-one Shampoo + Conditioner + Body Wash pairs Brazilian Copaiba with premium skincare ingredients in a formula thoughtfully created for canine skin

New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The canine project®, a dog beauty + skincare brand founded on the belief that dogs' skin matters, announces the October 15 launch of FURVIVETM Restorative Shampoo + Conditioner + Body Wash, an all-in-one, skin-first approach to dog bath care.







FURVIVETM Restorative Shampoo Body Wash

Created by skincare expert Jan Sprung and Nancy Novograd, owner of New York-based animal talent agency All Tame Animals, FURVIVETM brings a new level of skincare thinking to dog shampoo-combining sophisticated ingredients, thoughtful formulation and an elevated bath experience designed specifically for canine skin.

“People have become incredibly thoughtful about the ingredients they use on their own skin, but dog bath care is still largely focused on getting the fur clean,” says Jan Sprung.“We wanted to start with the skin underneath it and create something that delivers beautiful results without losing sight of the very different needs of canine skin.”

BRAZILIAN COPAIBA MEETS PREMIUM SKINCARE

At the heart of FURVIVETM is Copaiba, a treasured Brazilian botanical derived from the resin of Copaifera trees and an ingredient still relatively new to dog skincare.

Copaiba powers the canine project's proprietary COPAIBOPLEXTM and is paired with an impressive lineup of ingredients familiar from premium human skincare: Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Hyaluronic Acid, Panthenol (Vitamin B5), Oat Kernel, Aloe Vera, Shea Butter and Argan Oil.

Each has been thoughtfully incorporated into a formula specifically created for canine skin and pH. Together, they help c leanse, soothe, hydrate and condition the skin + coat in one step.

“Working with dogs every day, I know how much people care about how their dogs look, feel and smell,” says Nancy Novograd.“FURVIVETM gives you that beautiful, soft, shiny coat you want after a bath, while bringing skincare into the experience. Once you FURVIVETM, you can't go back.”

FROM BATH TO BEAUTIFUL.

The experience is as elevated as the ingredients. FURVIVETM begins as a sumptuously rich, concentrated gel that stays where it is applied before transforming into a thick, cushiony, luxurious lather that works through the coat to lift away dirt, impurities and unwanted odor.

The all-in-one formula shampoos and conditions without the need for a separate conditioner, leaving skin feeling cared for and fur exceptionally soft, smooth and lustrous, with subtle botanical notes of Geranium and Frankincense.

FURVIVETM is pH-balanced for canine skin and made with plant-based, vegan ingredients. It is formulated without sulfates, parabens, phthalates or PEGs; is cruelty-free and Made in the USA; and is suitable for puppies eight weeks and older and all coat types.

FURVIVETM Restorative Shampoo + Conditioner + Body Wash is $33 for 12 fl oz / 355 mL and will be available beginning October 15 at the canine project® website and Amazon.

FROM BATH TO BEAUTIFUL.

HEALTHY SKIN. BEAUTIFUL DOGS.







Luxury Dog Beauty

About The Canine Project

The canine project® is a woman-owned dog beauty + skincare company founded by skincare expert Jan Sprung and Nancy Novograd, owner of All Tame Animals. Built on the belief that dogs' skin matters as much as our own. The canine project® creates elevated skincare specifically formulated for dogs, from everyday skin + coat care, targeted skin therapy, to bath care.

Press Inquiries

Jan Sprung

jan [at] thecanineprojectus.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: