Moncan Energy Launches Alberta Acquisition And Development Strategy Focused On Producing Oil And Gas Assets
Calgary, ALBERTA, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moncan Energy Ltd., a newly established Calgary-based exploration and production company, today announced its strategy to acquire, improve and selectively develop smaller producing oil and natural gas assets across Alberta.
The company is focused on opportunities where disciplined operations, production optimization, reactivation of inactive wells, recompletion opportunities and selective new drilling may improve cash flow and long-term asset value.
Moncan intends to prioritize existing production and established geological evidence, while considering new wells where technical evaluation, offset performance and economics support further development.
Moncan was founded by Andrew Bayar, an oilfield professional with more than 13 years of operational experience in drilling and wellsite environments. The company is also supported by petroleum engineering and geological advisory expertise as it evaluates potential acquisitions and development opportunities.
“Our goal is to build Moncan one asset at a time,” said Bayar.“We're looking for producing properties where existing cash flow provides a foundation, and where disciplined technical work, operational improvements and selective drilling can create additional value.”
Moncan is currently reviewing producing opportunities in Alberta and developing relationships with technical advisers, capital providers, operators and potential joint-venture partners.
About Moncan Energy Ltd.
Moncan Energy is an Alberta-based exploration and production company focused on acquiring and enhancing oil assets across Western Canada.
Press Inquiries
Andrew Bayar
...
638 11 Ave SW #200
Calgary, AB T2R 0E2
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