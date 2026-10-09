Cavvy Energy To Hold Conference Call And Webcast To Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Results And Announces Participation At Schachter Catch The Energy Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavvy Energy Ltd. (“Cavvy” or the“Company”) (TSX:CVVY) will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2026 on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after market close.

President & Chief Executive Officer Darcy Reding and Chief Financial Officer Adam Gray will discuss the financial results and recent company developments on an investor conference call and webcast on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. MDT / 10:30 a.m. EDT.

To register to participate via webcast please follow this link:

Alternatively, to register to participate by telephone please dial-in to one of the following numbers before the start of the call with conference ID“4467832” or“Cavvy Energy Q3 2026 Financial Results Conference Call”:

Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

International Toll +1 (646) 307-1963

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the conclusion of the event and may be accessed using the webcast link above.

SCHACHTER CATCH THE ENERGY CONFERENCE

Cavvy is pleased to be participating in the annual Schachter Catch the Energy Conference (“the Conference”). The Conference provides an opportunity for investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with senior leadership from over 40+ participating companies in the upstream energy, energy services, infrastructure and pipeline sectors as well as renewable technology firms.

Darcy Reding will deliver a presentation at 11:15 a.m. MDT (1:15 p.m. EDT) in Ross Glen Hall A. The presentation will be made available to all shareholders on the Company's website at prior to the Conference. We look forward to chatting with you at Cavvy's company booth at the conference where you can learn more about the exciting progress we've made and our growth plans.

To register or for more information about the Conference, please visit the Conference's website.

Event Details:

Date: October 17, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Location: Mount Royal University, Bella Concert Hall and Ross Glen Hall, Calgary, AB, Canada

ABOUT CAVVY ENERGY

Cavvy Energy is an integrated Canadian upstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Cavvy's objective is to create long term shareholder value through development, production, processing, and marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and sulphur while providing superior service to the Company's third-party customers through our strategic, company-owned gathering and processing infrastructure located in western Canada.

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