Easypark Receives Three Awards At Canadian Parking Association Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyPark is proud to announce that it received three awards at the Canadian Parking Association (CPA) Annual Conference and Trade Show in Montréal.

The CPA Awards Committee selected EasyPark for the Business Excellence Award, recognizing the organization's transformation into one of Canada's most progressive and technology-enabled parking organizations.

EasyPark colleagues Aaron Nuque and Brad Thornton were each recognized with the CPA's Innovation in Parking Operations and Programs Award.

“These awards recognize the dedication, expertise and forward thinking of our team,” said Nigel Bullers, CEO of EasyPark.“We're proud to see EasyPark's transformation recognized by the CPA, and grateful to Aaron and Brad for the contributions that earned them this recognition.”

Nuque, EasyPark's Manager of Parking Enforcement Programs, and Thornton, who supports facilities and capital projects, bring practical insight and commitment to improving EasyPark's operations and the experience of the people and clients it serves.

EasyPark congratulates all of this year's CPA award recipients and thanks the Canadian Parking Association for recognizing excellence across Canada's parking and mobility sector.

About EasyPark

Founded in 1947, EasyPark is the Parking Corporation of Vancouver, a not-for-profit organization wholly owned by the City of Vancouver. EasyPark manages parking facilities and services for public-sector and private clients, with a focus on safe, convenient and accessible parking.

Media contact:

Ravinder Bains

VP, Client Services & Growth

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604.813.4599