Ispring Launches Its Redesigned Website Alongside A New Membership Program, Bringing More Convenience And Rewards To Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cumming, GA, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpring Water Systems, a renowned provider of innovative water filtration systems, has announced that its fully redesigned official website will go live on October 8, 2026. The new site features a cleaner layout, refreshed imagery, easier navigation, and more detailed product information, all designed to make it easier for visitors to explore iSpring's water filtration solutions. Alongside the website relaunch, iSpring is also introducing a new membership program that gives customers exciting opportunities to enjoy exclusive benefits and meaningful savings through their ongoing interaction with the brand.









Together, these initiatives mark an important milestone in iSpring's digital innovation and business development, while demonstrating the company's continued effort to build a closer and more lasting relationship with customers.

A Modern, User-Friendly Website Built Around a Better Online Experience









Refreshing the Website from Design to Performance

As part of the website redesign, the iSpring team has refreshed its product imagery with higher-resolution photos and close-up views from multiple angles to showcase product details more effectively. Page performance has also been optimized for faster loading, helping minimize wait times during browsing. More importantly, the redesigned website is built to work seamlessly across devices, including desktop computers, smartphones, and tablets. The site automatically adjusts to different screen sizes, keeping content well organized and the interface fully functional. These combined enhancements in visual presentation, loading speed, and device compatibility ensure a smooth, efficient browsing experience whenever customers visit iSpring online.

Integrating Practical Resources and Tools for Informed Product Selection

For many homeowners, choosing the right water filtration system from the many options available can be a challenge. With this in mind, the iSpring team has enriched the upgraded website with a wealth of practical resources, including water knowledge, real user cases, and answers to frequently asked questions, to help homeowners understand their needs before making a decision. The site also allows products to be filtered by treatment capacity, dispensing style, filtration stages, and household size, making it easier to compare products and identify suitable options. Additionally, a new interactive quiz offers personalized recommendations based on users' individual responses, further simplifying the decision-making process.

Streamlined Account Access, Shopping Experience, and Order Management

The redesigned iSpring website brings greater ease to the entire customer journey. Account access is now faster and simpler thanks to an upgraded login interface and streamlined authentication. Product discovery and purchasing are equally effortless through intuitive navigation, well-organized product categories, and a simplified checkout process, with multiple secure payment options ensuring safe transactions. Order management has also been improved with a new all-in-one account dashboard. By bringing user profile information, order tracking, and membership details together in one place, users can easily update their account information, review order history, and quickly reorder replacement filters and accessories.

iSpring Membership Program: Delivering Exclusive Benefits and Savings to Customers

iSpring believes that the lasting trust and support of its customers have been a driving force behind the company's growth over the years. As part of its efforts to give back to its customers, iSpring has launched its membership program, translating this appreciation into tangible benefits. The program gives customers more opportunities to earn points, enjoy exclusive benefits, and save on products that support their everyday wellness.

The iSpring Membership Program is easy to access. Simply visit and create an account to join the program. The program offers four tiers-Member, Silver, Gold, and Diamond-with tier status determined by cumulative spending. As members move up to higher tiers, they gain access to a broader range of benefits, including personalized birthday gifts, greater discounts on filter subscriptions, and extended warranties of up to one year.

Points are an integral part of the iSpring Membership Program and can be redeemed on future purchases for extra savings. iSpring offers multiple ways to earn points, including signing up for an account, subscribing to the newsletter, purchasing an iSpring water filtration system, leaving reviews, and following iSpring on social media. Participating in these activities requires minimal effort yet yields generous point rewards. For instance, members can earn 150 points by subscribing to the newsletter or following iSpring on Facebook.

Once a sufficient number of points has been accumulated, a variety of rewards become available. These rewards fall into two main categories: digital benefits, such as discounts and coupons, and physical items, including iSpring merchandise (such as baseball caps) and water filtration systems. For example, 1,000 points can be redeemed for $3 off or a 5% discount coupon, while 7,330 points can be exchanged for the iSpring IFS-B Personal Water Filter Straw, which plays a role in emergencies and outdoor activities.

iSpring continues to enrich its membership program to make it more valuable and rewarding for customers. Key efforts include expanding the ways customers can earn points, refining the rules for points redemption, and broadening the range of products available through the program. Looking ahead, iSpring is also exploring new ways to integrate its points and rewards system into future brand activities, further enhancing the overall customer experience.

Celebrating the New iSpring Website and Membership Program with Limited-Time Rewards









The rollout of the all-new iSpring website and membership program marks another major milestone in iSpring's development. To celebrate the launch, iSpring is hosting a month-long campaign running from October 8 through November 8, 2026. Along with a more seamless shopping experience on the upgraded website, customers can also enjoy a range of special benefits.

The Double Points event, one of the highlights of the celebration, will run throughout the campaign month. During this period, customers can earn twice the usual number of points for eligible activities, including account registration, purchases, and product reviews. For example, a product review submitted during the event will earn 200 points, compared with the standard 100 points. This enables members to build their balances faster, speeding up access to exclusive benefits and reward redemptions.

As a further gesture of appreciation, iSpring has also prepared a Spin-the-Wheel giveaway, adding more excitement and interaction to the celebration. Every participant is guaranteed to receive a prize, with rewards ranging from adorable iSpring teddy bears to coupons offering up to $100 off. Lucky winners can even take home iSpring's reliable water filtration solutions-such as under-sink reverse osmosis systems, spin-down sediment filters, and portable filter straws.

A Better iSpring Experience Starts Here

For iSpring, providing reliable, high-performance water filtration systems that support a healthier lifestyle is only part of its mission. The company places equal emphasis on offering thoughtful customer service and building closer connections with homeowners. The redesigned website and new membership program bring these different aspects together, creating a more engaging experience around iSpring's products and services.

Starting October 8, 2026, customers can explore iSpring's upgraded website, discover its diverse water filtration solutions, and sign up for membership to take advantage of the exclusive benefits and rewards. For more information, visit .

About iSpring Water Systems

Based in the Greater Atlanta area, iSpring Water Systems has been delivering residential, commercial, and outdoor water treatment solutions since 2007. Over the years, the company has built its expertise in water filtration while maintaining a strong focus on product quality and customer support.

iSpring develops products across multiple filtration categories, including reverse osmosis systems, whole-house filtration systems, countertop water dispensers, and other water treatment solutions. The company focuses on combining effective filtration performance with practical, user-friendly system design to address a variety of household water needs.

CONTACT: Nick Lawson...