Sisecam Participated In Glassbuild America Fair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sisecam, the only global player operating across all key areas of glass and a pioneer in flat glass innovation, participated at GlassBuild America, one of North America's leading trade shows for glass, windows and doors. Showcasing advanced glass solutions tailored to the needs and standards of the U.S. market, Sisecam once again demonstrated its global manufacturing strength with products focused on energy efficiency, sustainability and high performance.

ISTANBUL, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisecam, the only global company operating across all core areas of glass, participated at GlassBuild America, held in Las Vegas on September 23–25 , showcasing its market-oriented architectural glass solutions. As a trusted global solutions partner, Sisecam stood out at the exhibition with energy-efficient, sustainable and high-performance glass solutions developed in line with the requirements of the U.S. market and industry standards with its advanced manufacturing capabilities. GlassBuild America also provided an important platform for strengthening relationships with architects, facade consultants, glass processors, manufacturers and other industry stakeholders across North America.

At GlassBuild America, Sisecam presented coated glass solutions that combine solar control, thermal insulation and high light transmittance. Sisecam's extensive coated glass portfolio offers solutions for modern building facades and window applications, supporting energy efficiency and comfort while contributing to enhanced building performance and sustainability goals.

One of Sisecam's key solutions for the U.S. market, Sisecam Pure Clear was developed to meet the demand for high transparency and a natural appearance in applications where the impact of glass is an important element of architectural design.

Another product group showcased by Sisecam at GlassBuild America was its bird-friendly glass solutions. Sisecam BirdProtec solutions combine architectural design with sustainability goals through specially designed patterns that help prevent bird collisions with glass surfaces.

Sisecam Offers More Than Glass in the U.S. - Long-Term Partnerships

Sisecam's approach to the U.S. market goes beyond product supply, encompassing technical support, local market expertise, project consulting and reliable supply processes for large and complex projects. Leveraging its expertise in quality, cost and schedule management, Sisecam contributes to the successful execution of projects while fostering long-term partnerships built on trust, supply reliability, and consistent on-time delivery performance.

Yılmaz Erceyes, Sisecam's Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted the company's objectives in the U.S. market:“The U.S. is one of the priority markets in Sisecam's global growth strategy. By combining our global manufacturing strength with our deep expertise in local market needs and standards, we offer our customers a reliable business partnership that goes beyond product supply. Our experience in large and complex projects, combined with our expertise in quality, cost efficiency, and technical consulting, enables us to deliver projects with confidence, reliability, and precision. At GlassBuild America, while bringing our energy-efficient and sustainable architectural glass solutions together with industry professionals, we further enhanced our existing partnerships in the U.S. and explored new opportunities. Going forward, we will focus on expanding our presence and deepening business partnerships in the U.S.”

Sisecam continues to expand its presence in the region by bringing together its global manufacturing strength, architectural glass expertise, and R&D capabilities with the evolving needs of the U.S. market. Offering solutions that support energy efficiency, sustainability, and high-performance buildings, Sisecam contributes to architectural projects that create long-term value with its advanced glass solutions for more sustainable living spaces.

About Sisecam

Sisecam is a story of progress...

Founded in 1935 by İş Bankası with the vision, Sisecam was established to build Türkiye's glass industry. Over the decades, Sisecam has grown from a local initiative into a global player in glass and chemicals.

As the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production, Sisecam is one of the world's top five producers in its sectors.

Sisecam operates across four continents and 13 countries, including Türkiye, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the United States. Sisecam plays a pioneering role in flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, auto glass, glass fiber, mining, energy, and recycling industries. By placing innovation and technology at the core of its operations, Sisecam delivers its products to customers in over 150 countries through its robust supply chain.

Sisecam makes a meaningful difference in its industries with 90 years of expertise, a skilled workforce, and the use of smart technologies. Supported by approximately 23,000 employees, Sisecam is steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming one of the top three global producers in its core industries.

With its CareForNext strategy, Sisecam works to ensure the sustainability of the glass and chemicals industries from the perspectives of protecting the planet, empowering communities, and transforming lives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Sisecam is pursuing a better future through technology and innovation and continues its story of progress together with its entire ecosystem.

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