PALESTINIAN REFORM ADVOCATE SAMER SINIJLAWI TELLS THE NEWS FORUM: 88% Of Eligible Palestinian Voters Have Already Preregistered For The November 28Th Election - The First Election Since 2005
ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A prominent Palestinian political reformer who advocates peace and coexistence with Israel is warning that Palestinian elections scheduled for November 28 could be postponed, threatening a rare opportunity for a new generation of leaders committed to democracy, nonviolence and a negotiated two-state solution.
In an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW airing on broadcast on October 13 at 7PM ET on The News Forum, Samer Sinijlawi, makes the case for a fundamental change in Palestinian leadership and in relations between Israelis and Palestinians.
“Nothing can defeat the two-state solution. Nothing. There is no way that seven million Jews will disappear from this land or seven million Palestinians will disappear from this land.”
The interview comes as uncertainty surrounds Palestinian legislative elections scheduled for November 28, potentially the first such vote in two decades.
When 88% of eligible Palestinian voters have already preregistered, his New Path movement is seeking to bring younger Palestinians, women and professionals into political life on a platform of democratic accountability, nonviolence, dialogue with Israel and improved living conditions.
A Palestinian state built on the“Four Ds”
In the interview, Sinijlawi outlines four essential principles for a viable Palestinian state:
“The Palestinian state should be democratic. The Palestinian state should be developed. The Palestinian state should be deradicalized. And it should be demilitarized.”
“Imagine if we can change this relationship from conflict to partnership. Who in the world can say no to Israelis and Palestinians when they come together asking for economic development, investment and cooperation in technology?”
Sinijlawi argues that Palestinian statehood, accompanied by democratic reform and credible security guarantees, can help address Israeli concerns about another October 7 attack while giving Palestinians the dignity, freedom and self-determination they seek.
Canada, United States and other Western democracies need to act
Sinijlawi challenges Canada, the United States, Europe and moderate Arab countries to support democratic and moderate forces in both Israeli and Palestinian society.
“The moderates, including the liberal world, Canada, the United States, Europe and the moderate Arab countries, together with the moderates in Israel and Palestine, should be one camp - united.”
For Sinijlawi, coexistence is not merely a diplomatic aspiration but a practical necessity.
“We are the only nation that can convince the Israelis that there is a Palestinian partner they can trust - the DNA of the region is coexistence.”
WATCH EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW:
Program: Is a Two-State Solution Still Possible? An Exclusive Conversation with Samer Sinijlawi
The News Forum Broadcast: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 7:00 PM ET
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About The News Forum
The News Forum is a Canadian national news broadcaster committed to balanced, in-depth coverage of the issues shaping Canada and the world. Through independent journalism, thoughtful analysis and open dialogue, the network provides a platform for diverse perspectives on important public issues.
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