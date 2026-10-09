Evolved Boxy Design: All-New Icaur V25 Appears At The International User Summit



The All-Way SUV iCAUR V25 carries forward iCAUR's iconic boxy design, featuring a near 1:1 body ratio, classic round headlamps and a wider, more substantial tire profile, further expressing the brand's Future-Classic design philosophy.

Equipped with the i-AWD (Intelligent Electric All-Wheel-Drive) system, the iCAUR V25 offers multiple powertrain options, including REEV and BEV, balancing urban commuting and outdoor exploration to deliver richer, and more flexible all-scenario mobility options. With open ecosystem interfaces, personalized expansion space and diverse lifestyle scenarios, the iCAUR V25 further extends the connection between the vehicle and users' lives. During the summit, the V25 will appear alongside multiple modified vehicles, showcasing more possibilities for integrating the vehicle into different lifestyles.



WUHU, China, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iCAUR V series is set to welcome a new member. The All-Way SUV iCAUR V25 will make its official debut on October 19 during the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit in Wuhu, China, appearing alongside the iCAUR V23 and iCAUR V27 for global users and media, further expanding the iCAUR V series lineup.

As the latest member of Chery Group's iCAUR V series, the V25 carries forward the brand's iconic boxy design DNA while further integrating the Future-Classic design philosophy. It also offers multiple powertrain options, including REEV and BEV, and is equipped with the i-AWD system. Combined with open ecosystem interfaces and personalized expansion space, the V25 delivers a richer all-scenario mobility experience.

An Unforgettable Boxy Silhouette, Defining Future-Classic Design

The iCAUR V25 carries forward iCAUR's unforgettable classic boxy silhouette, with a near 1:1 body ratio and classic round headlamps creating a squared, upright and highly distinctive visual stance. Paired with a wider, more substantial tire profile beyond its class, it presents a high-stance design that embodies "Confident Stance."

Its classic boxy design further integrates with future-oriented design language, giving full expression of the Future-Classic design philosophy. Classic is not a simple replication of the past, but rather a response to present and future lifestyles through new design language while preserving distinctive design identity.









[iCAUR V25 Exterior]

i-AWD with Multiple Powertrain Options, Seamless Switch Between Urban and Outdoor Drives

Facing diverse mobility scenarios such as urban commuting and outdoor exploration, the iCAUR V25 offers richer powertrain options. The Golden REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) powertrain delivers a fuel-and-electric mobility experience, enabling more flexible switching between daily commuting and long-distance travel. A BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) option is also available for the V25, allowing users to freely choose the powertrain that suits their lifestyle and mobility needs.

The iCAUR V25 is also equipped with the class-leading i-AWD system, tackling diverse road conditions from urban roads to suburban exploration with stronger all-scenario capability. Whether for daily urban commuting or exploring farther outdoors, the V25 confidently handles diverse mobility scenarios. Reliable body safety provides trustworthy assurance for every journey.









[iCAUR V25 Exterior]

From Mobility Tool to Life Companion, Expanding Life's Boundaries on Your Terms

For iCAUR, a vehicle is more than a means of getting from place to place. It is a way for users to explore and define life on their own terms.

Carrying forward iCAUR's longstanding philosophy, of user co-creation, the V25 evolves from a mobility tool into a life companion. Its rich ecosystem interfaces and personalized modification space allow camping, cycling, outdoor exploration, towing and more lifestyles to integrate naturally. The high view, spacious, and flexible cabin leaves more possibilities for loading and use across different scenarios.

The V25 does not seek to define how users should use a vehicle, but rather leaves more choices to users. It can be a daily commuting partner or a weekend outdoor exploration companion; it can also retain its original character or integrate into users' unique interests and lifestyles through different designs and functional expansions.

For iCAUR users, a vehicle is therefore not just a product, but an expression of personal lifestyle.









[iCAUR V25 Interior]

Every iCAUR Has Its Own Story

Different users build unique connections with their iCAUR through different interests, experiences and lifestyles. Behind every iCAUR, there can be a different story; and every user is able to define their vehicle in their own way.

From the V23 to the V27, and now to the V25, the iCAUR V series continues to enrich not only the product lineup, but also the possibilities for exploration, expression and creation for users with different lifestyles.









[iCAUR V25 Interior]

Serena Wang

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Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







