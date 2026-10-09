MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUZHOU, China, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Cloud capital (Suzhou, Anhui) Big Data Development Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as“Cloud capital Suzhou, Anhui”) disclosed progress on the implementation of its core business initiatives for 2026, including the expansion of its intelligent computing center cluster, the full-scenario deployment of its industrial internet platform, and the completion of a supporting system for green computing power. As the core operational entity driving Suzhou's digital economy, Cloud capital(Suzhou, Anhui)'s business initiatives are propelling this traditional inland agricultural city toward a full-chain computing power industry layout. This effort enables the city to deeply integrate into the computing power network of the Yangtze River Delta-China's most economically developed urban agglomeration-and gradually embed itself within the global digital economy's industrial division of labor.









Intelligent Computing Infrastructure to Be Commissioned in Batch This Year; City's Computing Power Capacity to Exceed 6,000 P

Since the beginning of 2026, within the Suzhou Computing Power Industrial Park-coordinated and operated by Cloud capital (Suzhou, Anhui)-three flagship projects-the Baidu Intelligent Computing Center, CETC, and the China Mobile Intelligent Computing Center-have successively been signed, established, and commenced construction. This marks Suzhou's transition from scale accumulation to a phase of high-quality cluster development in its computing power industry. As of the end of the third quarter of 2026, the park's total intelligent computing power had approached 4,000 P, with the total capacity expected to exceed 6,000 P by the end of the year.

This progress has directly propelled Suzhou, alongside Hefei and Wuhu, to form Anhui's three major intelligent computing centers. Suzhou has been formally incorporated into the national“East Data, West Computing” Wuhu data center cluster system, becoming a key inland node in the Yangtze River Delta region's computing power network. Cloud capital (Suzhou, Anhui) has deployed a“mainstream international + domestically developed” dual-track chip architecture within the park, making Suzhou the only inland city in the Yangtze River Delta region with diversified computing power backup capabilities.

To bridge the“last mile” of computing power transmission, Cloud capital (Suzhou, Anhui) has constructed a dual-path independent fiber-optic network connecting Suzhou to Shanghai, with one-way transmission latency controlled within 5 milliseconds, achieving“zero-perception” computing power interconnection with core cities in the Yangtze River Delta. This means that technology companies in Shanghai, Hangzhou, and other places can access the computing resources of Suzhou (Anhui) as if using local computing power, and it also enables this inland city to directly connect with the global digital economy demands of Shanghai, Hangzhou, and other core cities in the Yangtze River Delta.

Industrial Internet Platforms Deeply Empower: The Downward Extension of Computing Power Reshapes the City's Industrial DNA

At the application scenario level, the Suzhou (Anhui) Industrial Internet Platform operated by Cloud capital (Suzhou, Anhui) completed an upgrade of its dedicated cloud foundation in 2026 and officially delivered full-scenario services. By the end of the third quarter, the platform had connected 487 industrial enterprises and more than 3,200 pieces of production equipment across Suzhou, Anhui, covering the city's traditional leading industries such as light textiles, chemicals, equipment manufacturing, and new materials.

Through the localized deployment of the DeepSeek large model, the platform has built the“Yundu Xiaozhi” industrial intelligence hub, which can provide AI services such as production scheduling optimization, equipment failure prediction, and R&D simulation. It transforms computing power capabilities into digital tools that manufacturing can directly invoke, driving this city-once dependent on coal power and agriculture-to achieve a transformation in production methods from“mining coal and selling charcoal” to“storing data and computing.”

In addition to the industrial sector, Cloud capital (Suzhou, Anhui) is promoting the full penetration of computing power into public service fields such as government services, agriculture, and smart cities. Suzhou (Anhui) is currently applying to become a national-level agricultural computing power node in China. Leveraging the computing power foundation of Cloud capital Big Data, it combines traditional agricultural endowments with digital technology to build a modern agricultural computing power hub that serves cities in northern Anhui and radiates across China. This is also an inland Chinese practice of the global computing power industry's penetration into vertical scenarios.

Green Power System and Data Elements as Dual Drivers to Build Long-Term Competitiveness

In response to the high energy consumption characteristic of the data center industry, Cloud capital (Suzhou, Anhui) has simultaneously launched the construction of a“data-computing-electricity integration” green computing power system. By employing technical solutions such as direct power supply from renewable energy and peak-shaving/valley-filling via energy storage systems, data centers can effectively reduce operating costs by over 20% while significantly lowering carbon emissions, thereby establishing green, low-carbon operations as a core, differentiating competitive advantage for Suzhou's computing industry.

In the realm of the marketization of data elements, Cloud capital (Suzhou, Anhui) officially issued the "Announcement on Recruiting Authorized Operation Partners for Public Data Resources in Suzhou City (First Batch)" in 2026. It is publicly soliciting compliant operational partners nationwide to explore a public data development model characterized by "government authorization, enterprise operation, and scenario-based application." This mechanism will drive the compliant, value-added utilization of public data and serves as a foundational exploration for Suzhou to align with the rules of the global data factor market.

The Opening-Up Path of Inland Cities: From Regional Periphery to the Global Industrial Frontier

As a traditional inland agricultural city lacking both headquarters of major internet companies and top-tier universities or research institutes, Suzhou's breakthrough in the computing power industry over the past decade serves as a prime example of how inland Chinese cities connect with the forefront of the global digital economy. As the core driver of the city's digital industry, Cloud capital (Suzhou, Anhui) initiative in Suzhou (Anhui) essentially transforms the city's traditional resource endowments-such as land, energy, and geographical location-into an entry ticket to the digital economy.

Leveraging the link of computing power, Suzhou is deeply integrating into the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region. A large volume of digital economy industries from the Yangtze River Delta is relocating to Suzhou, subsequently serving the Yangtze River Delta and even global markets in return; Within the global computing landscape, Suzhou is leveraging its cost advantages, stable energy supply, and computing architecture compatible with global technology standards to emerge as a key hub for multinational enterprises-hosting operations such as computing backup, offshore rendering, and large-scale model training.

Company: Cloud capital(Suzhou, Anhui)Big Data Development Co.Ltd

Website:

Contact: Qiankun Chen

Email: ydszdsj@163.com

City: SuZhou, Anhui

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at