Therapiai Showcases Agentic AI Platform For Biopharma At Biojapan 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TherapiAI, a Taipei-based developer of AI agents for drug development and manufacturing, showcased its Biopharma AI Operating Layer at BioJapan 2026 this week as it works to expand its presence in Japan. Designed for biopharmaceutical companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), the agentic AI platform combines specialized AI agents with centralized management to support R&D, quality, regulatory and manufacturing teams.

At the Oct. 7-9 event, TherapiAI met with at least 113 companies from seven countries, including Japan, Taiwan, the United States, South Korea, Germany, France and Switzerland. Sixteen biopharmaceutical CDMOs said they want to trial the platform or collaborate on Pharma 4.0 initiatives, and 41 Japanese pharmaceutical companies asked for follow-up meetings.

Visitors showed the most interest in the Omnik-BIOS AI Agent and in training custom models on a company's own proprietary data, reflecting the large share of attendees from drug discovery, preclinical and biologics R&D teams. Japanese pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs most often asked whether the platform can work with their existing quality, laboratory and document systems, and how the accuracy of AI output can be verified.









Photo 1: TherapiAI team members demonstrate the Omnik-BIOS AI Agent to a visitor at the company's booth at BioJapan 2026 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo: TherapiAI)

Research data, standard operating procedures and batch documentation are often spread across different systems, making it harder to combine information and coordinate work across departments. Before AI can access this information and carry out tasks, companies need to decide how to protect the data, manage permissions, track AI actions and incorporate human review.

The Biopharma AI Operating Layer combines two specialized agents with a platform for managing AI across the enterprise.

The Omnik-BIOS AI Agent focuses on R&D for biologics and protein therapeutics. It supports analysis of protein sequences, three-dimensional structures, post-translational modifications (PTMs), immunogenicity and developability, helping teams identify potential risks early in development.

The Omnik-QD AI Agent helps quality and regulatory teams compare documents, conduct gap analyses, prepare drafts and search internal knowledge sources, reducing repetitive work in document review and preparation.

The AI Management Platform lets companies manage AI agents centrally. It supports private cloud and on-premises deployment and can connect to existing quality management, laboratory information and manufacturing execution systems.

“Pharmaceutical companies in Japan are not asking how fast AI can generate an answer. They are asking whether it fits the systems they already run and whether its results can be verified and reviewed by people,” said Michael Han, CEO of TherapiAI.“In a highly regulated industry, access controls and human review are essential to building workflows that companies can manage and maintain. We see AI evolving from standalone tools into enterprise infrastructure.”









Photo 2: TherapiAI representatives meet with visitors at the company's booth at BioJapan 2026 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo: TherapiAI)

After the event, TherapiAI plans to begin technical evaluations with interested companies and to seek local distributors, consultancies and system integration partners in Japan. The company signed its first Japanese partnership, with AI scientific computing startup Chiral, in April and a memorandum of understanding with digital manufacturing solutions provider LSDC Co., Ltd. in May. Its approach lets pharmaceutical companies start with a single AI agent, integrate it with existing systems and expand adoption across departments without replacing their IT systems all at once.

About TherapiAI

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, TherapiAI develops a private AI agent platform for biopharmaceutical companies and CDMOs. The platform helps companies integrate AI into drug R&D, quality and regulatory documentation, manufacturing and enterprise knowledge management.

It supports private cloud and on-premises deployment and combines AI agent orchestration, workflow automation and integration with existing enterprise systems. With these capabilities, life sciences companies can start with individual AI applications and build secure, manageable and scalable enterprise AI infrastructure.

Media Contact: James Chang

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