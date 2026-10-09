Richard B. Alman Releases the Innovator's Synthesis: Disruptive Strategy and the Human Moat in the Age of AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, FL, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As artificial intelligence transforms industries at extraordinary speed, author, strategist, and veteran executive Richard B. Alman today announced the release of his new book, The Innovator's Synthesis: Disruptive Strategy and the Human Moat in the Age of AI. Recently recognized among MSN's“Inspiring Men,” Alman addresses how organizations can embrace AI while preserving the distinctly human capabilities that contribute to long-term competitive advantage.









The book brings the battle-tested principles of the late Harvard Business School professor Clayton Christensen's Disruptive Innovation framework into the AI era, examining how executives, entrepreneurs, and organizations can recognize disruption, respond intelligently to technological change, and build competitive advantages that artificial intelligence alone cannot replicate.

Alman is a Harvard-certified Disruptive Strategist who studied under the late Clayton Christensen, whose pioneering work fundamentally changed the way business leaders understand innovation and disruption.









Rather than treating artificial intelligence simply as another technology revolution, Alman argues that AI requires leaders to rethink the relationship between technological capability, organizational strategy, and human intelligence.

At the center of the book is what Alman calls the“Human Moat”-the combination of judgment, creativity, intuition, trust, leadership, experience, empathy, and contextual intelligence that can distinguish people and organizations in a world where increasingly powerful AI tools are widely available.

The result is a strategic synthesis: organizations should aggressively harness AI where it creates leverage and efficiency while simultaneously strengthening the human capabilities that remain essential to leadership, innovation, and sustainable competitive advantage.

Building on AI vs. HI

The Innovator's Synthesis expands upon ideas Alman explored in his previous book, AI vs. HI: Why AI Won't Replace Human Intelligence.

In AI vs. HI, Alman challenged the assumption that increasingly capable artificial intelligence inevitably makes human intelligence obsolete. Instead, he examined the characteristics of human intelligence that technology can augment but does not necessarily replace.

The Innovator's Synthesis takes that argument into the executive suite.

The new book asks what the distinction between AI and human intelligence means for strategy, disruption, innovation, organizational design, and competitive advantage.

Together, the two books present a broader thesis for the AI era: the winners may not be the organizations that simply deploy the most artificial intelligence, but those that learn how to combine powerful technology with exceptional human intelligence.

“AI changes the tools available to us, but it does not eliminate the need for judgment, leadership, creativity or strategic thinking,” Alman said.“The competitive challenge is no longer simply AI versus human intelligence. The opportunity is to create a synthesis between them-and to understand where human capability becomes the moat.”

Disruptive Strategy for a New Era

Drawing upon disruptive strategy as well as decades of frontline executive and advisory experience, Alman examines AI through the lens of a strategist rather than solely through the lens of a technologist.

That distinction is increasingly important.

Transformative technologies can create enormous opportunities, but history repeatedly demonstrates that established organizations can misunderstand disruption-even when they possess substantial resources, talented leadership, and sophisticated technology.

The Innovator's Synthesis applies disruptive thinking to the emerging AI economy and explores how leaders can distinguish technological excitement from genuine strategic transformation.

The book is designed for executives, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and professionals attempting to understand not merely what AI can do, but what organizations should do because AI exists.

About Richard B. Alman

Richard B. Alman is a C-Suite Advisor, innovator, strategist, veteran executive, and published author with more than 33 years of experience driving transformational growth and operational excellence across multiple industries. He was recently featured by USA News and recognized among MSN's“Inspiring Men.”

A Harvard-certified Disruptive Strategist who studied under the late Clayton Christensen, Alman has built his career around identifying disruption, challenging conventional assumptions, and helping organizations navigate complex periods of change.

His executive experience includes serving as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Isaco International Corporation, a global manufacturer, where he oversaw operational functions and strategy. His broader consulting and leadership experience spans technology, financial services, real estate, human resources, media, and entertainment, and includes work involving major organizations such as General Motors and UBS.

Alman has also advised on complex business, governmental, political, and economic strategy.

He is the author of six published books spanning business strategy, artificial intelligence, economics, and fiction. His nonfiction works include AI vs. HI: Why AI Won't Replace Human Intelligence, The Innovator's Synthesis: Disruptive Strategy and the Human Moat in the Age of AI, and North American Unity Plan (NAUP).

Across his work, Alman focuses on a common theme: understanding disruption before disruption determines the outcome.

Book & Speaker Information



Title: The Innovator's Synthesis: Disruptive Strategy and the Human Moat in the Age of AI

Author: Richard B. Alman

Subject: Artificial Intelligence, Disruptive Strategy, Innovation, Leadership, and Competitive Advantage

Previous AI Book: AI vs. HI: Why AI Won't Replace Human Intelligence

Amazon Author Page & Books: amazon.com/author/richardalma

Speaking Engagements (Salem Speakers Bureau): salemspeakers.com/richardalma Salem Speakers Bureau Profile: salemspeakers.com/richardalma Amazon Author Page: amazon.com/author/richardalma Author,C-Suite Advisor, and Harvard-Certified Disruptive Strategist Contact Richard B. Alman Recruiter Networks ... 3057939225 Attachment Richard B. Alman Releases the Innovator's Synthesis: Disruptive Strategy and the Human Moat in the Age of AI CONTACT: Richard B. Alman Recruiter Networks... 3057939225

