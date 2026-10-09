AS Tallinna Sadam Operational Volumes For 2026 Q3 And 9 Months

During 9 months of 2026, more than 9.7 tons of cargo and 6.4 million passengers passed through the harbours of the company. Cargo volumes decreased by –4.5% and passenger numbers by –0.3% during the period. The number of vessel calls decreased by –3.2%. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by +0.5% and the number of vehicles by +1.4%, the number of trips decreased by –0.1%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica increased by +13% and the utility rate was 54%.

Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam, commented: "There was a significant increase in cruise business and on Tallinn-Stockholm route, also the number of passengers increased on Muuga-Vuosaari and Tallinn-Helsinki routes. We are pleased to see increase in the most significant cargo group – ro-ro volumes. The liquid bulk has reduced due to the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, dry bulk has been influenced by the seasonality – last year transportation of the grain started earlier than this year. We expect to have higher grain volumes during the following periods."

The number of passengers increased on the Tallinn-Helsinki route by +0.6% and Tallinn-Stockholm route by +18% in the third quarter. Muuga-Vuosaari route showed increase of +6% and cruise passengers +26%.

In cargo volumes ro-ro (+62 thousand tonnes i.e +4.1%) and general cargo (+61 thousand tonnes i.e +47%) increased the most. Liquid bulk (–119 thousand tonnes i.e –32%), dry bulk (–111 thousand tonnes i.e –14%) and container volumes (–13 thousand tonnes i.e –2.4%) decreased.

The increase in vessel calls was +18% for cruise ships and cargo vessel calls by +0.5%. Passenger vessel calls decreased by –1.2%.

In shipping, the numbers on ferries increased by 2 thousand passengers and 3 thousand vehicles. 13 trips were made less than a year before. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica decreased by 3 days and the utilization rate was 18%, the vessel moved to provide services in the North Sea in September.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2026 Q3 and 9 months are presented in the following table. The data for the Q3 2026 is preliminary as of 9 October 2026. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.