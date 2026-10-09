SIKA ACQUIRES AZPECTS IN THE UK, STRENGTHENING ITS POSITION IN AN INNOVATIVE GROWTH SEGMENT

Sika has acquired Azpects Group, a leading UK manufacturer of polymeric sands for the landscaping sector. The acquisition strengthens Sika's position in this fast-growing segment and creates attractive cross-selling opportunities through highly complementary product portfolios and distribution channels. In addition, the acquisition will deliver substantial manufacturing and logistics benefits.

Azpects is a highly profitable, rapidly growing business with a leading position in the landscaping sector. The company manufactures and distributes a comprehensive range of easy-to-use polymeric paving joint compounds and complementary landscaping products for the construction and maintenance of patios, pathways, and driveways. Azpects serves a broad and loyal customer base through established trade distribution channels that reach landscaping contractors across the UK.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE AZPECTS ACQUISITION



Cross-selling Opportunities: Azpects' strong position in landscaping solutions sold through trade channels is highly complementary to Sika's broader product portfolio and extensive distribution network across the UK. The combined business will offer a wider range of products through more channels and further strengthen Sika's position as a key supplier to major building materials distributors.

Manufacturing and Logistics Efficiencies: Azpects' manufacturing facility provides opportunities to grow and optimize Sika's UK production footprint. The combination is expected to generate significant cost synergies in both manufacturing and logistics. Platform for Growth: The landscaping market continues to shift from traditional sand and cement products toward innovative polymeric jointing compounds, creating attractive long-term growth opportunities. Azpects' broad product portfolio, strong brand and established customer relationships provide an excellent platform to support future growth in this attractive market segment.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager EMEA:“With our well-established distribution network, we can bring Azpects' innovative product range into new channels and customer segments. Azpects portfolio provides an important addition to our existing offering and further strengthens our position as a key supplier to our customers. The great cross-selling opportunities and efficiency gains will support continued growth and profitability of Sika UK. We warmly welcome the Azpects team to our Sika family and look forward to a successful future together.”

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. More than 33,000 employees generated CHF 11.20 billion in sales in 2025.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

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Media Release