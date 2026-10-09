Australia Migrate Examines Employer-Sponsored Visa Pathways For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHATSWOOD, NSW, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHATSWOOD, NSW - October 08, 2026 -

Australia Migrate, a registered migration agency established in 2000, has published a review of Australia's employer-sponsored visa pathways, aimed at skilled workers and the Australian businesses that sponsor them. The review sets the Skills in Demand (subclass 482) visa alongside the regional subclass 494 and the permanent Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186), so employers and applicants can see how a temporary visa connects to permanent residence before they lodge.

Employer-sponsored migration remains one of the more direct routes for Australian businesses to fill genuine skill shortages, and for skilled workers to build a pathway to permanent residence. The review explains that the subclass 482, renamed the Skills in Demand visa in December 2024, now operates through its Core Skills, Specialist Skills and Labour Agreement streams, and that time spent working on the visa can count towards the subclass 186 permanent pathway.

"Skilled workers and the businesses that need them are too often slowed down by confusion over which sponsorship pathway fits their situation," said Ian Singer, Director and Principal Registered Migration Agent at Australia Migrate. "Our aim is to make the choice clear and to get applications lodged the first time correctly. The subclass 482, the regional 494 and the permanent 186 are not competing options so much as steps that need to be planned together from the start."

The review gives particular attention to regional employers and workers. It explains that the subclass 494, the Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (Provisional) visa, carries a pathway to permanent residence through the subclass 191, for which a holder must have held the 494 and worked in a designated regional area for at least three years, with taxable income shown for each of those years.

"Regional Australia offers a genuine route to permanent residence for skilled migrants who are willing to commit to a regional community, and for many occupations it is an option worth real consideration," Mr Singer said. "We want both employers and workers to know those pathways exist and to understand what each one asks of them. Eligibility depends on individual circumstances, and no agent can promise an outcome or a processing time, but planning the pathway early removes a lot of avoidable risk."

Australia Migrate works with both applicants and sponsoring employers to structure employer-sponsored applications, assess occupation and skills-assessment requirements, and map the route from a temporary visa through to permanent residence. The review reminds employers that labour market testing, the Skilling Australians Fund levy and ongoing sponsorship obligations continue to apply, and that these are where many sponsorship problems arise.

The agency advises employers and workers to confirm current occupation lists, income thresholds and nomination requirements with the Department of Home Affairs before lodging, as these settings are reviewed regularly and change from year to year.

Australia Migrate is based in Chatswood, Sydney, and has assisted individuals, families and businesses with Australian visa applications for more than 25 years. The firm's agents are registered with the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority and provide advice across employer-sponsored, skilled, partner, parent and student visa categories. For more information about employer-sponsored visas, the regional subclass 494 pathway or sponsorship obligations, visit the AustraliaMigrate website.

Registered migration agency Australia Migrate has published a review of Australia's employer-sponsored visa pathways, setting out the Skills in Demand (subclass 482) temporary visa alongside the regional subclass 494 and the permanent subclass 186 to help employers and skilled workers plan the route to permanent residence.

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For more information about Australia Migrate Pty Ltd, contact the company here:

Australia Migrate Pty Ltd

Ian Singer

0294116000

...

Suite 601, 10 Help Street, Chatswood NSW 2067, Australia

CONTACT: Ian Singer