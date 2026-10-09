Airwheel Advances Smart Travel Through Award-Winning Rideable Ai Wheel 20Inch Carry On Boarding Hand Luxury Cabin Suitcase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most recently, the Airwheel SE3SX Smart Rideable Cabin Suitcase was honored with a 2026 European Product Design Award (EPDA) Winner title, marking yet another milestone in the brand's relentless pursuit of innovation. Airwheel, a pioneering smart mobility brand, has cemented its position as a global design leader with its intelligent rideable luggage series accumulating over 100 prestigious international awards across the United States, Europe, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, and London.

The EPDA, alongside the MUSE Design Awards and IDEA Awards-all established by the International Awards Associate (IAA)-represent the pinnacle of global industrial design recognition. An international jury evaluates entries across innovation, aesthetic expression, practical implementation, human-machine interaction, and user experience. Airwheel's repeated success across these platforms underscores its design philosophy: "Let design return to real travel."









Award-Winning Products Under the Spotlight

Award Portfolio: 2023 MUSE Design Award, IDA Award, Italy IIDA Award; 2024 French Design Award, London Design Award (Best of Year), American Good Design Award (Silver), Paris DNA Design Award, NY Product Design Award (Silver); 2025 German National Design Award (Winner), Italy A' Design Award (Silver)

MUSE Jury Commentary: "The Airwheel SE3S revolutionizes the traditional suitcase by integrating electric rideability with smart storage. Its patented high-strength frame and modular detachable lithium battery enable seated mobility while meeting stringent aviation regulations-delivering an effortless, elegant travel experience for frequent flyers."

As the flagship pioneer of Airwheel's rideable luggage line, the SE3S features a 20-inch carry-on form factor combining rideable transportation, smart storage, and on-the-go charging. Its high-strength hard shell and patented reinforced frame support rider weight, while dual-handlebar controls ensure intuitive operation. The modular plug-and-play lithium battery requires no tools for removal and complies with civil aviation standards.









Award Portfolio: 2026 European Product Design Award (Winner), WGA Creative Global Design Award (Silver), iLuxury International Luxury Award, Titan Innovation Award (Platinum)

EPDA Jury Commentary: "The Airwheel SE3SX redefines the value boundary of carry-on luggage as a 'smart travel terminal,' seamlessly integrating high-performance electric drive, intelligent interaction, and aviation-grade lightweight design. Its innovative electric telescopic front-wheel structure enhances riding stability, while Apple Find My and a dedicated smart app deliver natural human-machine interaction. The 73.26Wh detachable battery and TSA lock ensure global compliance-a design benchmark for premium international business travel."

The SE3SX packs a 230W high-performance brushless motor delivering speeds up to 9.9km/h, a 95kg load capacity, and 6° hill-climbing capability. Its innovative electric telescopic front-wheel structure extends the wheelbase by 180mm at the touch of a button. The body combines lightweight ABS+PC materials with an aviation-grade aluminum alloy frame, weighing approximately 6.6kg (excluding power bank), with dimensions of 530×360×236mm and a 20L capacity. Features include Apple Find My global tracking, a dedicated smart app, 5V USB charging, a detachable 73.26Wh lithium battery, and a TSA customs lock-approved for both air and high-speed rail travel.









The SE3SXD elevates the travel experience with an integrated smart interaction system and linked smart handle, enabling one-touch switching between suitcase form and riding mode. Its dual-drive automatic telescopic mechanism extends and retracts the structure with a single touch-transforming luggage into an intelligent travel companion.

Award Portfolio: 2024 European Design Award, London Design Award (Platinum), NY Product Design Award (Gold), American Good Design Award (Bronze), Paris DNA Award (Honorable Mention), French Design Award (Honorable Mention); 2025 Italy A' Design Award (Silver), World Design Award

European Design Award Jury Commentary: "The Airwheel SE3MiniT addresses urban short-distance travel with ultimate lightweight design, distilling complex rideable luggage functions into a pure 'travel light' experience. Its compact form and convenient rideability make city commutes and weekend getaways effortless-showcasing nuanced thinking for segmented smart mobility scenarios."

Designed for urban commuting and weekend excursions, the SE3MiniT retains Airwheel's signature rideable functionality in a compact, lightweight body-ideal for high-frequency, short-distance metropolitan travelers.

Award Portfolio: SE3SL-2025 Berlin Design Award (Gold), Shanghai Design Award, US IDEA Award, IAI Design Award, New Quality Award, Japan IDPA Design Award (Silver), 2026 Asian Design Award; SE3SL+-2025 US AIIDA Design Award, Boiling Quality Award (Gold)

IDEA Jury Commentary: "The Airwheel SE3SL organically combines smart mobility concepts with mainstream business luggage forms. At just 6.6kg, its ultra-lightweight design integrates rideability, app connectivity, USB charging, and location tracking-achieving an outstanding balance between innovation, user experience, and commercial value. A mature offering for high-frequency business travel."

Targeting premium business travelers, the SE3SL/SE3SL+ series integrates rideable transportation, smart app connectivity, USB charging, and Apple Find My tracking-blending aesthetics with practicality for both short-haul and international business scenarios.

Award Portfolio: 2025 French Design Award (Gold), MUSE Design Award (Silver), American Good Design Award (Bronze), NY Product Design Award (Gold)

French Design Award Jury Commentary: "The Airwheel SQ3S enters the family travel scene with a safety-first design language, achieving a balance of 'storable, rideable, and reassuring' in a children's smart suitcase. Its safety speed-limit design fully considers children's riding safety, making family travel both fun and secure-embodying design's gentle care for real family needs."

The SQ3S is Airwheel's dedicated smart suitcase for family travel, combining ample storage with child-friendly rideable fun, featuring a safety speed-limit design for secure, enjoyable family experiences.

Meet Airwheel at the 140th Canton Fair

Following its continued recognition in international design competitions, Airwheel invites distributors, importers, retailers, business partners, and visitors from around the world to meet its team at the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, China.

Airwheel will participate across all three phases of the exhibition, presenting its intelligent rideable luggage and smart mobility solutions to international buyers and industry professionals. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Airwheel's product portfolio, experience selected products firsthand, learn more about its latest developments in smart travel technology, and discuss potential distribution partnerships and business opportunities.

From smart rideable cabin suitcases to its latest intelligent luggage concepts, Airwheel looks forward to connecting with global partners and exploring opportunities to bring innovative mobility solutions to more markets.

Global buyers and potential distribution partners are warmly invited to visit Airwheel's booths and meet the team in person.

Exhibition: 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair)

Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China

Phase 2: October 23–27, 2026 | Booth 20.2F19–20

Phase 3: October 31–November 4, 2026 | Booth 20.2J37–38,20.2K11-12, 18.1K04

For international buyers seeking to expand their smart luggage portfolio, explore retail opportunities, or discuss regional distribution, the Canton Fair provides an opportunity to connect directly with Airwheel and learn more about its products and international partnership opportunities.

Brand-Level Honors and Future Outlook

As a pioneer of the smart rideable luggage category, Airwheel has built a clear and robust competitive moat through core technologies. To date, the company has secured over 600 patents globally, covering motion control algorithms, electric drive systems, intelligent perception, and structural design-including multiple international invention patents. Airwheel's trademarks are registered in over 168 countries and regions, providing a solid foundation for compliant operations, scalable promotion, and long-term brand building across diverse markets.

Behind these honors lies over a decade of deep cultivation in the smart mobility sector. From its first German iF Design Award to now holding over 100 international certifications across the US, Europe, Japan, Italy, France, and the UK, Airwheel continues to showcase the power of persistent innovation. Looking ahead, the brand will continue integrating cutting-edge intelligent perception and human-machine interaction technologies-embedding technology into every journey and delivering smart mobility innovations to global markets.

About Airwheel

Airwheel is a leading smart mobility brand specializing in intelligent rideable luggage and personal mobility solutions. Guided by its design philosophy“Let design return to real travel”, Airwheel combines electric drive, smart interaction and aviation-grade materials to redefine travel experiences. Boasting over 600 global patents and more than 100 international awards, Airwheel, as one of the world's leading smart mobility device manufacturers, strives to unleash the joy of technology and uphold its corporate culture:“Free Intelligent Life”.

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