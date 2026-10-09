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Transaction In Own Shares


Date: 2026-10-09 03:21:13

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
09 October 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 02 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 452.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 464.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 456.829600


Date of purchase: 05 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 449.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 458.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 453.642550


Date of purchase: 06 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 444.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 458.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 449.461700


Date of purchase: 07 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 441.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 456.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 449.990350


Date of purchase: 08 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 428.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 440.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 431.635650

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,628,732 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 112,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,181,960 have voting rights and 1,165,843 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
614 464.000 02/10/2026 08:18:19 LSE
281 460.000 02/10/2026 08:29:16 LSE
258 457.500 02/10/2026 08:43:06 LSE
812 458.500 02/10/2026 08:58:35 LSE
546 459.500 02/10/2026 09:23:24 LSE
230 458.000 02/10/2026 09:27:02 LSE
303 458.000 02/10/2026 09:27:02 LSE
184 458.500 02/10/2026 09:44:54 LSE
187 460.000 02/10/2026 09:56:41 LSE
151 458.000 02/10/2026 10:31:04 LSE
184 458.000 02/10/2026 10:32:13 LSE
183 457.500 02/10/2026 10:32:13 LSE
200 457.500 02/10/2026 10:32:13 LSE
403 457.500 02/10/2026 10:32:13 LSE
230 458.000 02/10/2026 10:46:47 LSE
18 458.000 02/10/2026 10:46:47 LSE
184 459.000 02/10/2026 10:52:38 LSE
208 459.000 02/10/2026 11:02:14 LSE
206 458.000 02/10/2026 11:10:26 LSE
279 455.500 02/10/2026 11:23:02 LSE
264 457.500 02/10/2026 11:51:20 LSE
243 457.000 02/10/2026 11:52:23 LSE
138 455.000 02/10/2026 11:53:02 LSE
46 455.000 02/10/2026 11:53:02 LSE
184 455.000 02/10/2026 11:55:17 LSE
245 455.000 02/10/2026 11:55:17 LSE
364 453.500 02/10/2026 11:57:23 LSE
99 453.500 02/10/2026 11:57:23 LSE
595 453.500 02/10/2026 11:57:23 LSE
184 455.000 02/10/2026 12:02:05 LSE
693 454.000 02/10/2026 12:12:59 LSE
245 452.500 02/10/2026 12:29:57 LSE
8 452.500 02/10/2026 12:29:57 LSE
194 452.500 02/10/2026 12:31:35 LSE
285 452.000 02/10/2026 12:59:13 LSE
460 453.500 02/10/2026 13:15:22 LSE
92 455.000 02/10/2026 13:21:57 LSE
186 456.500 05/10/2026 08:09:29 LSE
875 454.000 05/10/2026 08:16:08 LSE
376 452.000 05/10/2026 08:20:47 LSE
577 454.000 05/10/2026 08:37:31 LSE
186 455.000 05/10/2026 08:42:02 LSE
565 455.500 05/10/2026 08:45:33 LSE
252 454.500 05/10/2026 08:50:23 LSE
10 454.500 05/10/2026 08:50:23 LSE
201 455.500 05/10/2026 08:59:50 LSE
186 457.000 05/10/2026 09:09:40 LSE
119 458.000 05/10/2026 09:25:03 LSE
103 458.000 05/10/2026 09:25:03 LSE
186 456.500 05/10/2026 09:26:16 LSE
638 457.000 05/10/2026 09:34:13 LSE
221 457.000 05/10/2026 09:34:14 LSE
276 456.000 05/10/2026 09:45:14 LSE
320 454.500 05/10/2026 09:55:08 LSE
198 454.500 05/10/2026 10:15:28 LSE
181 454.500 05/10/2026 10:15:28 LSE
230 454.500 05/10/2026 10:15:28 LSE
96 454.500 05/10/2026 10:15:28 LSE
199 453.500 05/10/2026 10:47:12 LSE
912 451.500 05/10/2026 11:27:55 LSE
201 451.500 05/10/2026 11:27:55 LSE
215 451.500 05/10/2026 11:34:59 LSE
391 451.500 05/10/2026 11:56:04 LSE
186 451.000 05/10/2026 12:15:01 LSE
186 451.500 05/10/2026 12:22:18 LSE
397 453.000 05/10/2026 12:31:41 LSE
203 451.500 05/10/2026 12:46:09 LSE
80 451.500 05/10/2026 13:00:16 LSE
199 451.000 05/10/2026 13:34:36 LSE
636 450.500 05/10/2026 13:48:45 LSE
213 449.500 05/10/2026 13:50:39 LSE
192 458.000 06/10/2026 08:42:43 LSE
1203 457.000 06/10/2026 08:42:53 LSE
354 456.000 06/10/2026 08:44:17 LSE
194 454.500 06/10/2026 09:01:36 LSE
192 452.500 06/10/2026 09:07:01 LSE
192 452.500 06/10/2026 09:25:35 LSE
194 452.000 06/10/2026 09:26:17 LSE
220 452.000 06/10/2026 10:47:22 LSE
476 452.500 06/10/2026 11:42:12 LSE
199 450.500 06/10/2026 12:27:13 LSE
668 448.500 06/10/2026 12:30:00 LSE
260 447.500 06/10/2026 12:36:25 LSE
195 447.500 06/10/2026 12:36:26 LSE
227 445.000 06/10/2026 13:16:00 LSE
84 444.500 06/10/2026 13:28:41 LSE
1185 447.000 06/10/2026 13:50:52 LSE
235 447.000 06/10/2026 13:51:18 LSE
281 447.000 06/10/2026 14:27:00 LSE
276 446.500 06/10/2026 14:29:05 LSE
192 446.500 06/10/2026 14:30:40 LSE
716 446.500 06/10/2026 14:30:43 LSE
237 446.500 06/10/2026 14:30:46 LSE
197 446.500 06/10/2026 14:30:46 LSE
312 446.000 06/10/2026 14:30:54 LSE
70 446.000 06/10/2026 14:30:54 LSE
96 446.500 06/10/2026 14:35:52 LSE
527 446.500 06/10/2026 14:35:52 LSE
197 447.500 06/10/2026 14:41:49 LSE
192 446.500 06/10/2026 14:50:35 LSE
243 446.000 06/10/2026 15:00:03 LSE
194 444.500 06/10/2026 15:17:45 LSE
637 441.000 07/10/2026 08:00:24 LSE
1410 447.000 07/10/2026 08:17:19 LSE
191 448.000 07/10/2026 08:19:35 LSE
1422 447.500 07/10/2026 08:21:27 LSE
191 447.500 07/10/2026 08:24:07 LSE
393 447.500 07/10/2026 08:24:09 LSE
173 448.000 07/10/2026 08:48:59 LSE
191 448.500 07/10/2026 08:50:00 LSE
191 448.500 07/10/2026 08:50:01 LSE
449 448.000 07/10/2026 08:50:13 LSE
191 448.000 07/10/2026 08:50:16 LSE
191 448.000 07/10/2026 09:02:15 LSE
191 450.500 07/10/2026 09:05:40 LSE
402 450.000 07/10/2026 09:08:04 LSE
1624 456.000 07/10/2026 10:00:19 LSE
308 456.000 07/10/2026 10:00:19 LSE
463 455.500 07/10/2026 10:25:53 LSE
206 454.500 07/10/2026 11:13:32 LSE
191 453.500 07/10/2026 11:42:49 LSE
412 453.500 07/10/2026 11:42:49 LSE
392 451.000 07/10/2026 12:38:42 LSE
150 451.000 07/10/2026 12:38:43 LSE
31 451.000 07/10/2026 12:38:43 LSE
189 440.500 08/10/2026 08:09:19 LSE
528 439.000 08/10/2026 08:09:29 LSE
808 436.500 08/10/2026 08:10:57 LSE
209 432.500 08/10/2026 08:10:59 LSE
189 431.500 08/10/2026 08:13:46 LSE
215 431.500 08/10/2026 08:13:46 LSE
492 428.500 08/10/2026 08:14:15 LSE
189 428.500 08/10/2026 08:14:15 LSE
492 428.500 08/10/2026 08:15:33 LSE
189 430.500 08/10/2026 08:20:09 LSE
1712 430.500 08/10/2026 08:26:49 LSE
187 430.500 08/10/2026 08:26:49 LSE
725 430.500 08/10/2026 08:26:49 LSE
933 430.500 08/10/2026 08:26:49 LSE
189 430.000 08/10/2026 08:26:54 LSE
189 431.500 08/10/2026 08:27:32 LSE
149 430.000 08/10/2026 08:39:24 LSE
1693 430.000 08/10/2026 08:39:24 LSE
189 429.500 08/10/2026 08:40:05 LSE
534 435.500 08/10/2026 15:15:17 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


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