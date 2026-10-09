(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

09 October 2026 Transactions in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 02 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 452.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 464.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 456.829600





Date of purchase: 05 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 449.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 458.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 453.642550





Date of purchase: 06 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 444.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 458.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 449.461700





Date of purchase: 07 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 441.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 456.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 449.990350





Date of purchase: 08 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 428.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 440.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 431.635650

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,628,732 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 112,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,181,960 have voting rights and 1,165,843 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 614 464.000 02/10/2026 08:18:19 LSE 281 460.000 02/10/2026 08:29:16 LSE 258 457.500 02/10/2026 08:43:06 LSE 812 458.500 02/10/2026 08:58:35 LSE 546 459.500 02/10/2026 09:23:24 LSE 230 458.000 02/10/2026 09:27:02 LSE 303 458.000 02/10/2026 09:27:02 LSE 184 458.500 02/10/2026 09:44:54 LSE 187 460.000 02/10/2026 09:56:41 LSE 151 458.000 02/10/2026 10:31:04 LSE 184 458.000 02/10/2026 10:32:13 LSE 183 457.500 02/10/2026 10:32:13 LSE 200 457.500 02/10/2026 10:32:13 LSE 403 457.500 02/10/2026 10:32:13 LSE 230 458.000 02/10/2026 10:46:47 LSE 18 458.000 02/10/2026 10:46:47 LSE 184 459.000 02/10/2026 10:52:38 LSE 208 459.000 02/10/2026 11:02:14 LSE 206 458.000 02/10/2026 11:10:26 LSE 279 455.500 02/10/2026 11:23:02 LSE 264 457.500 02/10/2026 11:51:20 LSE 243 457.000 02/10/2026 11:52:23 LSE 138 455.000 02/10/2026 11:53:02 LSE 46 455.000 02/10/2026 11:53:02 LSE 184 455.000 02/10/2026 11:55:17 LSE 245 455.000 02/10/2026 11:55:17 LSE 364 453.500 02/10/2026 11:57:23 LSE 99 453.500 02/10/2026 11:57:23 LSE 595 453.500 02/10/2026 11:57:23 LSE 184 455.000 02/10/2026 12:02:05 LSE 693 454.000 02/10/2026 12:12:59 LSE 245 452.500 02/10/2026 12:29:57 LSE 8 452.500 02/10/2026 12:29:57 LSE 194 452.500 02/10/2026 12:31:35 LSE 285 452.000 02/10/2026 12:59:13 LSE 460 453.500 02/10/2026 13:15:22 LSE 92 455.000 02/10/2026 13:21:57 LSE 186 456.500 05/10/2026 08:09:29 LSE 875 454.000 05/10/2026 08:16:08 LSE 376 452.000 05/10/2026 08:20:47 LSE 577 454.000 05/10/2026 08:37:31 LSE 186 455.000 05/10/2026 08:42:02 LSE 565 455.500 05/10/2026 08:45:33 LSE 252 454.500 05/10/2026 08:50:23 LSE 10 454.500 05/10/2026 08:50:23 LSE 201 455.500 05/10/2026 08:59:50 LSE 186 457.000 05/10/2026 09:09:40 LSE 119 458.000 05/10/2026 09:25:03 LSE 103 458.000 05/10/2026 09:25:03 LSE 186 456.500 05/10/2026 09:26:16 LSE 638 457.000 05/10/2026 09:34:13 LSE 221 457.000 05/10/2026 09:34:14 LSE 276 456.000 05/10/2026 09:45:14 LSE 320 454.500 05/10/2026 09:55:08 LSE 198 454.500 05/10/2026 10:15:28 LSE 181 454.500 05/10/2026 10:15:28 LSE 230 454.500 05/10/2026 10:15:28 LSE 96 454.500 05/10/2026 10:15:28 LSE 199 453.500 05/10/2026 10:47:12 LSE 912 451.500 05/10/2026 11:27:55 LSE 201 451.500 05/10/2026 11:27:55 LSE 215 451.500 05/10/2026 11:34:59 LSE 391 451.500 05/10/2026 11:56:04 LSE 186 451.000 05/10/2026 12:15:01 LSE 186 451.500 05/10/2026 12:22:18 LSE 397 453.000 05/10/2026 12:31:41 LSE 203 451.500 05/10/2026 12:46:09 LSE 80 451.500 05/10/2026 13:00:16 LSE 199 451.000 05/10/2026 13:34:36 LSE 636 450.500 05/10/2026 13:48:45 LSE 213 449.500 05/10/2026 13:50:39 LSE 192 458.000 06/10/2026 08:42:43 LSE 1203 457.000 06/10/2026 08:42:53 LSE 354 456.000 06/10/2026 08:44:17 LSE 194 454.500 06/10/2026 09:01:36 LSE 192 452.500 06/10/2026 09:07:01 LSE 192 452.500 06/10/2026 09:25:35 LSE 194 452.000 06/10/2026 09:26:17 LSE 220 452.000 06/10/2026 10:47:22 LSE 476 452.500 06/10/2026 11:42:12 LSE 199 450.500 06/10/2026 12:27:13 LSE 668 448.500 06/10/2026 12:30:00 LSE 260 447.500 06/10/2026 12:36:25 LSE 195 447.500 06/10/2026 12:36:26 LSE 227 445.000 06/10/2026 13:16:00 LSE 84 444.500 06/10/2026 13:28:41 LSE 1185 447.000 06/10/2026 13:50:52 LSE 235 447.000 06/10/2026 13:51:18 LSE 281 447.000 06/10/2026 14:27:00 LSE 276 446.500 06/10/2026 14:29:05 LSE 192 446.500 06/10/2026 14:30:40 LSE 716 446.500 06/10/2026 14:30:43 LSE 237 446.500 06/10/2026 14:30:46 LSE 197 446.500 06/10/2026 14:30:46 LSE 312 446.000 06/10/2026 14:30:54 LSE 70 446.000 06/10/2026 14:30:54 LSE 96 446.500 06/10/2026 14:35:52 LSE 527 446.500 06/10/2026 14:35:52 LSE 197 447.500 06/10/2026 14:41:49 LSE 192 446.500 06/10/2026 14:50:35 LSE 243 446.000 06/10/2026 15:00:03 LSE 194 444.500 06/10/2026 15:17:45 LSE 637 441.000 07/10/2026 08:00:24 LSE 1410 447.000 07/10/2026 08:17:19 LSE 191 448.000 07/10/2026 08:19:35 LSE 1422 447.500 07/10/2026 08:21:27 LSE 191 447.500 07/10/2026 08:24:07 LSE 393 447.500 07/10/2026 08:24:09 LSE 173 448.000 07/10/2026 08:48:59 LSE 191 448.500 07/10/2026 08:50:00 LSE 191 448.500 07/10/2026 08:50:01 LSE 449 448.000 07/10/2026 08:50:13 LSE 191 448.000 07/10/2026 08:50:16 LSE 191 448.000 07/10/2026 09:02:15 LSE 191 450.500 07/10/2026 09:05:40 LSE 402 450.000 07/10/2026 09:08:04 LSE 1624 456.000 07/10/2026 10:00:19 LSE 308 456.000 07/10/2026 10:00:19 LSE 463 455.500 07/10/2026 10:25:53 LSE 206 454.500 07/10/2026 11:13:32 LSE 191 453.500 07/10/2026 11:42:49 LSE 412 453.500 07/10/2026 11:42:49 LSE 392 451.000 07/10/2026 12:38:42 LSE 150 451.000 07/10/2026 12:38:43 LSE 31 451.000 07/10/2026 12:38:43 LSE 189 440.500 08/10/2026 08:09:19 LSE 528 439.000 08/10/2026 08:09:29 LSE 808 436.500 08/10/2026 08:10:57 LSE 209 432.500 08/10/2026 08:10:59 LSE 189 431.500 08/10/2026 08:13:46 LSE 215 431.500 08/10/2026 08:13:46 LSE 492 428.500 08/10/2026 08:14:15 LSE 189 428.500 08/10/2026 08:14:15 LSE 492 428.500 08/10/2026 08:15:33 LSE 189 430.500 08/10/2026 08:20:09 LSE 1712 430.500 08/10/2026 08:26:49 LSE 187 430.500 08/10/2026 08:26:49 LSE 725 430.500 08/10/2026 08:26:49 LSE 933 430.500 08/10/2026 08:26:49 LSE 189 430.000 08/10/2026 08:26:54 LSE 189 431.500 08/10/2026 08:27:32 LSE 149 430.000 08/10/2026 08:39:24 LSE 1693 430.000 08/10/2026 08:39:24 LSE 189 429.500 08/10/2026 08:40:05 LSE 534 435.500 08/10/2026 15:15:17 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

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