Hotdesk Expands To 1,700+ US Locations, Now Its Fastest-Growing Market

U.S. footprint growing to over 1,700 locations across 47 states, up from under 20 locations in 8 states in under a year.

Global network surges 235% year-to-date to 7,600+ locations in 126 countries.

Hotdesk's flexible workspace marketplace is now in 126 countries across 2,100+ cities, and covers 98% of Tier 1 cities as per the Oxford Economics 2026 Global Cities Index.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotdesk.com, an independent flexible workspace marketplace, today announced the expansion of its United States footprint to more than 1,700 locations, making the US the fastest-growing market in the company's global network.

Specifically in the US, Hotdesk.com's co-working space network grew from under 20 locations in 8 states at the end of 2025 to 47 states by October 2026, with more than 1,700 locations now live across major US metro areas.

The expansion is part of a global network that has surged 235% since the start of 2026, now encompassing 7,600+ locations across 126 countries and more than 2,100 cities worldwide.

What This Means

Hotdesk.com connects companies and individuals worldwide with co-working spaces and serviced offices through a single booking platform. The US expansion gives customers access to more than 1,700 locations across major metro areas, including desks, meeting rooms, and private offices, with booking options ranging from single-hour and daily short-term bookings to monthly and annual long-term stays. Hotdesk.com also provides global enterprise packages for employee mobility. As an asset-light marketplace, Hotdesk.com does not hold leases on the spaces it lists, which are owned and operated by an independent host.

"Scaling our US footprint is a natural step as we continue building the world's largest independent network of flexible workspaces. This comes alongside real demand from companies rethinking how and where their teams work, as AI-driven teams scale up and down faster than traditional leases allow," said Mohamed Khaled, Founder & CEO of Hotdesk.com. "We're excited to welcome people across the country - from New York to California, delivering on Hotdesk's brand promise: belong, everywhere."

"This year, Hotdesk.com grew from 410 cities at the close of December 2025 to 2,194 cities globally, an increase of 435%, now covering 98% of Tier 1 cities as per the Oxford Economics 2026 Global Cities Index," added Karim AbdelKader, CFO at Hotdesk.com.

About Hotdesk.com

Hotdesk.com is a flexible workspace marketplace operating in 126 countries and 2,194 cities worldwide. The platform connects businesses and individuals with co-working spaces and serviced offices through a unified booking experience. Its enterprise product, HotdeskONE, powers multi-city workspace programs for global companies, while HotdeskOS equips flexible workspace owners and operators with the tools to grow and manage their spaces. For more information, visit .

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