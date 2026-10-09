Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 1 October 2026 to 7 October 2026 Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 October 2026 to 7 October 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 41 519 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 1 October 2026 to 7 October 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 1 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 176 38.38 38.55 38.15 198 655 MTF CBOE 3 824 38.37 38.55 38.15 146 727 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 2 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 019 39.31 39.45 38.55 157 987 MTF CBOE 3 981 39.33 39.45 39.10 156 573 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 5 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 500 39.65 39.95 39.10 178 425 MTF CBOE 4 000 39.68 39.95 39.15 158 720 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 6 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 689 40.43 40.55 39.90 189 576 MTF CBOE 3 111 40.41 40.55 40.25 125 716 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 7 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 501 39.71 40.40 39.20 178 735 MTF CBOE 3 718 39.67 40.40 39.20 147 493 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 41 519 39.47 40.55 38.15 1 638 607

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 800 shares during the period from 1 October 2026 to 7 October 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 October 2026 to 7 October 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 1 October 2026 800 38.10 38.10 38.10 30 480 2 October 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 5 October 2026 200 39.10 39.10 39.10 7 820 6 October 2026 200 39.80 39.80 39.80 7 960 7 October 2026 1 600 39.84 40.30 39.30 63 744 Total 2 800 110 004





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 1 October 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 2 October 2026 1 200 39.05 39.45 38.60 46 860 5 October 2026 817 39.66 40.00 39.40 32 402 6 October 2026 983 40.35 40.55 40.00 39 664 7 October 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 3 000 118 926

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 066 shares.

On 7 October 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 725 195 own shares, or 3.49% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p261009E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement