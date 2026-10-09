Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|1 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 176
|38.38
|38.55
|38.15
|198 655
|MTF CBOE
|3 824
|38.37
|38.55
|38.15
|146 727
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|2 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 019
|39.31
|39.45
|38.55
|157 987
|MTF CBOE
|3 981
|39.33
|39.45
|39.10
|156 573
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|5 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 500
|39.65
|39.95
|39.10
|178 425
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|39.68
|39.95
|39.15
|158 720
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|6 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 689
|40.43
|40.55
|39.90
|189 576
|MTF CBOE
|3 111
|40.41
|40.55
|40.25
|125 716
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|7 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 501
|39.71
|40.40
|39.20
|178 735
|MTF CBOE
|3 718
|39.67
|40.40
|39.20
|147 493
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|41 519
|39.47
|40.55
|38.15
|1 638 607
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 800 shares during the period from 1 October 2026 to 7 October 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 October 2026 to 7 October 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 October 2026
|800
|38.10
|38.10
|38.10
|30 480
|2 October 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|5 October 2026
|200
|39.10
|39.10
|39.10
|7 820
|6 October 2026
|200
|39.80
|39.80
|39.80
|7 960
|7 October 2026
|1 600
|39.84
|40.30
|39.30
|63 744
|Total
|2 800
|110 004
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 October 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|2 October 2026
|1 200
|39.05
|39.45
|38.60
|46 860
|5 October 2026
|817
|39.66
|40.00
|39.40
|32 402
|6 October 2026
|983
|40.35
|40.55
|40.00
|39 664
|7 October 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|3 000
|118 926
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 066 shares.
On 7 October 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 725 195 own shares, or 3.49% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
-
p261009E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment