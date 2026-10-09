Nordfx Launches Telegram Mini App To Expand Access To Its Digital Services

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordFX has introduced a Telegram Mini App as part of the continued development of its digital services. The application brings a selection of the company's market information, educational materials and trading tools to Telegram, alongside its existing support bot.









Available through @NordFXAppBot, the Mini App gives users a compact way to explore NordFX resources without downloading a separate application. The launch reflects the company's focus on client convenience and on extending its services to platforms its clients already use.

The application's Markets section features indicative prices across a range of instruments. Its Insights section contains NordFX Market Pulse updates, forecasts and educational articles, covering both market commentary and explanations of trading concepts.

A dedicated Tools section includes a trading calculator and an account selector. These sit alongside guidance and links to NordFX services, allowing users to explore account options as well as read about the markets. The content and tools are grouped within the Mini App for users to browse according to their interests.

Registration and account management are handled through NordFX's Personal Area, which is linked from the Mini App. A user reviewing account options in Telegram can therefore continue to the Personal Area for the next stage of account setup. The Mini App serves as a point of entry to those services.

NordFX's existing @NordFXSupportBot complements the launch by providing a separate channel for contacting the support team. Users can ask about their accounts, verification, deposits and withdrawals, or trading platforms. The dedicated support bot gives service enquiries a distinct route alongside the Mini App's market content and tools.

To open the Mini App, users can find @NordFXAppBot in Telegram, tap Start and then select Open NordFX App from the bot's welcome message.

About NordFX

NordFX provides trading services, market analysis, educational resources and tools for traders. Further information about the company and its services is available at nordfx.com.

Media Contact

Organization: NordFX Ltd.

Contact Person Name: Vanessa Polson

Website:

Email: ...

Address: Ground Floor, The Sotheby Building

Address 2: Rodney Village, Rodney Bay



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