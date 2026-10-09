Chinese Bridge World Final For Secondary School Students Wraps Up In Tianjin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organizing Committee of the 19th Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students

TIANJIN, China, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world finals of the 19th Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students and the 6th Chinese Show for Foreign Primary School Students, two major competitions in the Chinese Bridge program, recently wrapped up in Tianjin Municipality in northern China.

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Vera from the United States claimed the global championship in the secondary-school category. At the same time, Sofi from Serbia took home top honors in the primary-school division, according to the organizing committee.

Launched in February this year, the competition drew more than 50,000 primary and secondary-school student registrations from over 100 countries. In the end, 203 young participants representing 105 countries qualified for the global finals.

The final contest featured four segments: knowledge quiz, story-telling, talent show and debate. Its content spanned aerospace science and technology, traditional Chinese medicine, Yangliuqing Chinese New Year paintings and classic Chinese idioms.

Contestants from Vietnam, Brazil, Ireland and other countries cited cross-cultural exchange experience as a major takeaway from the event. Several students have expressed clear intentions to pursue further studies in China.

Launched in 2001, the Chinese Bridge program has reached more than 160 countries and regions over its 25-year history, engaging over 1.8 million young overseas learners.

Demand for Chinese-language learning abroad keeps rising. On TikTok, views for content under the hashtag #BecomingChinese have exceeded 100 million. One Thai Chinese-language educator boasts a combined follower base of 1.4 million across social-media platforms.

Upon departing Tianjin, Michael, father of Australian contestant Hena, wrote a letter to the organizing committee, noting, "Behind every banner, every meal and every shuttle-bus ride lie months of preparation by hundreds of staff members." Lucy's mother from Armenia shared after returning home that she felt "half of my heart has stayed in China."

Though the competition has come to an end, cross-national ties and people-to-people bonds forged through the Chinese language continue to grow.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.