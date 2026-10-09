Jiohotstar Now Available On STARZPLAY Across MENA

Starzplay

Starzplay on Burj Khalifa

- Maaz Sheikh, CEO of STARZPLAY,DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JioHotstar, one of the world's largest streaming services, today announced its entry into the Middle East and North Africa in partnership with STARZPLAY. Within weeks of launching across the UK, Canada and Singapore, the platform is extending its international footprint to a region home to one of the world's largest South Asian diaspora communities. The dedicated JioHotstar streaming destination within the STARZPLAY app and website will bring together one of the MENA's most expansive content offerings, giving audiences access to the biggest moments from Indian entertainment.The JioHotstar MENA experience kicks off with an extensive line-up across Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and other languages, reflecting the viewing preferences of South Asian audiences across the region. The multilingual offering brings together Malayalam originals including Prince of Mollywood, Cousins & Kalyanam, Kerala Crime Files, 1000 Babies and Roslin, alongside films such as Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Drishyam, Moonwalk, and Thudarum. The line-up also includes other Hotstar specials Part Timers, Kappi Squad, The Court, Pritam & Pedro, Ali Baba Aur Chaalis Bhoot, and more, with new JioHotstar Originals premiering alongside their release in India.Koffee with Karan returns with an all-new season featuring some of Bollywood's biggest stars, candid conversations, memorable moments and its signature rapid-fire round. As Bigg Boss continues to entertain across Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla, Anil Kapoor's new game show India Ka Top 1 Percent tests contestants' logic and reasoning, while shows such as, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment add to the reality line-up. Audiences will also be able to watch content from JioStar TV channels at the same time as its broadcast in India, including popular shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sayonee. The library will also have subtitles and dubs across 12+ languages, creating a more inclusive viewing experience for MENA's multilingual households.The JioHotstar experience will be available through STARZPLAY's PLUS plan at AED 34.99 per month, giving audiences access to its multilingual library. The MAX plan, priced at AED 49.99 per month, combines the complete JioHotstar entertainment offering with STARZPLAY's sports portfolio, bringing entertainment and major sporting events together in one subscription for the whole household. As the home of cricket in the region, STARZPLAY has built a strong connection with South Asian audiences around some of their most closely followed sporting moments. The MAX plan brings this sports portfolio together with JioHotstar's daily entertainment, Originals, reality franchises and films, creating a more complete entertainment destination for South Asian audiences across MENA.Commenting on the launch, Amit Malhotra, Head – International Business, JioStar, said,“ Our partnership with STARZPLAY brings together a shared ambition to redefine what a modern entertainment platform can be. Through this partnership, we are creating a premier destination where audiences can discover the best in sports, Indian and global entertainment. We see an opportunity to build a central hub where audiences can enjoy the stories they love, discover new content and experience seamless entertainment. Our belief at JioStar has always been that the future of streaming isn't about forcing a choice between local, regional, Indian or global content-it is about bringing the world closer together. JioHotstar's arrival in the Middle East and North Africa is a significant step in that direction. Dubai and the wider Gulf sit at the heart of our international ambitions and together with Starzplay we are reimagining how cross border entertainment connects audiences, culture and communities.”Speaking about the partnership, Maaz Sheikh, CEO of STARZPLAY, said,“The next phase of streaming growth in MENA will be shaped by platforms that bring the right brands together and make the viewing experience more valuable. Audiences should not have to navigate an increasingly fragmented market to find the entertainment that matters to them. Bringing JioHotstar to STARZPLAY is a strategic investment in that future, combining the strength of India's storytelling with our understanding of this region and the audiences we serve.”"Cricket has given STARZPLAY a strong and lasting relationship with South Asian audiences across the region. JioHotstar allows us to extend that relationship beyond the match and into the entertainment households return to every day. Our ambition is to make STARZPLAY the destination where every member of the family finds something they value," Maaz added.To mark JioHotstar's arrival in MENA, the launch saw one of the world's most iconic landmarks, the Burj Khalifa, become the canvas for a spectacular celebration. JioHotstar's iconic Infinite Entertainment illuminated the world's tallest building in a vivid display of colour and light, bringing the world of infinite possibilities to the heart of Dubai in a spectacle visible across the city's skyline. The projection brought JioHotstar and STARZPLAY together on the landmark, celebrating the arrival of JioHotstar's expansive entertainment universe in the region.With MENA joining the UK, Canada and Singapore, JioHotstar is building a wider global stage for Indian entertainment, taking the country's storytelling heritage, and cultural moments to audiences around the world. Building on its vision of Infinite Possibilities, the expansion responds to the growing demand among global South Asian audiences for a unified entertainment destination, reimagining how premium content is discovered and consumed.So, head to STARZPLAY starting 7th October and enter the big bang of entertainment with JioHotstar!About STARZPLAYSTARZPLAY ( ) is the leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, delivering a premium mix of Hollywood blockbusters, exclusive original productions, Arabic series, popular Turkish dramas, live sports, and family-friendly programming.With strategic partnerships including major global studios such as Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, AMC, BBC, Falcon Films, and Image Nation Studios-its primary production partner for STARZPLAY Originals-the platform offers an extensive library tailored specifically to regional tastes. STARZPLAY also provides top-tier Turkish content through collaborations with MADD TV, TRT, and ATV, and showcases elite live sports coverage including Italian Serie A, Dutch Eredivisie, UFC, cricket, rugby, boxing, golf, and basketball.With 2.3 million subscribers and more than 18 million app downloads, STARZPLAY is continually reshaping the digital entertainment landscape. The platform delivers high-quality streaming in HD and 4K on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and IPTV services, complemented by user-friendly iOS and Android apps supporting offline viewing. Leveraging advanced AI-driven recommendations and interactive offerings-including Fantasy Sports gaming, STARZ ON (ad-supported free streaming), and STARZPLAY Store (premium content rentals and purchases)-STARZPLAY ensures a personalized entertainment experience for every viewer.Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with additional offices in the UAE and Pakistan, STARZPLAY is backed by renowned international and regional investors led by evision (part of e& Group), along with ADQ, Lionsgate, GE, and SEQ - further solidifying its market leadership across the MENA region and beyond.Instagram: @starzplayarabia | X: @STARZPlayArabia | LinkedIn: STARZPLAYAbout JioHotstarJioHotstar is a global streaming platform and, with 500 million monthly active users and a library of more than 300,000 hours of programming, one of the largest streaming services in the world. Content is available in 19 languages, spanning movies, originals, live sports, live events, anime, kids' entertainment and TV shows from more than 100 channels in the JioStar network. JioHotstar reaches audiences across India and international markets, including the UK, Canada, Singapore and MENA, and is available across Android, iOS, connected-TV and web platforms.

Kamal Rizqallah

Solarabic

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JioHotstar Now Available on STARZPLAY Across MENA News Provided By Solarabic October 09, 2026, 06:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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