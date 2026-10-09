Michael Verderosa CPA Highlights Cannabis Accounting Services For U.S. Operators

Long Island CPA firm provides bookkeeping, tax, payroll, virtual CFO, & advisory support for cannabis businesses navigating a complex financial environment

PATCHOGUE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Verderosa CPA, P.C. is highlighting its specialized cannabis accounting and business strategy services for cannabis companies seeking accounting, tax, financial, and advisory support as they manage regulatory requirements and business growth. The firm serves cannabis businesses across different stages of operation, including independent operators, multi-state businesses, and companies providing services to plant-touching businesses.Cannabis Accounting Requires Industry-Specific Financial PlanningCannabis businesses operate within a financial environment that can involve changing state regulations, complex reporting requirements, and specialized federal tax considerations. According to Michael Verderosa CPA, these conditions can make traditional accounting approaches insufficient for operators that need industry-specific financial oversight and planning.The firm's cannabis practice focuses on helping business owners address accounting and tax requirements while developing financial processes that support operational efficiency and long-term planning. Its services are designed for businesses at different stages, from startup operations to companies expanding into additional markets.Comprehensive Cannabis Accounting and Advisory ServicesMichael Verderosa CPA provides several services for the cannabis sector, including bookkeeping, tax consulting, payroll, and virtual CFO support. The firm also helps with business and entity structuring, valuation, due diligence, growth capital planning, tax minimization strategies, outsourced accounting, and technology and business processes.For operators seeking ongoing financial organization, the firm's bookkeeping capabilities include general ledger management, cash flow monitoring, accounts payable and receivable, and financial statement preparation. These services are intended to provide businesses with organized financial records and information that can support planning and reporting.Businesses can also access the firm's broader tax consulting services for tax planning and projections, while cannabis-specific support includes Section 280E compliance, corporate tax planning and structuring, state and local tax compliance, IRS and state tax audit support, and state credits and incentives.Support Across the Cannabis Supply ChainThe firm's cannabis accounting practice addresses financial needs across cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail dispensary operations. Its stated services include day-to-day accounting and financial reporting, internal controls, audit readiness, valuation, and support related to public capital markets.Michael Verderosa CPA also identifies business valuation as an important consideration for cannabis companies. The firm notes that cannabis valuations can require attention to factors including cost of capital, Section 280E, regulatory conditions, and the uncertainty involved in projecting future cash flows. The firm states that it supports both U.S. and Canadian clients with IFRS and U.S. GAAP reporting requirements.Business Strategy Beyond Traditional AccountingThe firm's cannabis services extend beyond tax preparation and bookkeeping into financial and operational strategy. Its listed advisory capabilities include audit readiness, analytics and automation, cybersecurity, deal advisory, digital transformation, entrepreneurial services, revenue recognition, risk advisory, SOC reporting, valuation, and IPO readiness.This broader approach reflects the financial challenges faced by cannabis companies as they develop more complex organizational structures and expand across jurisdictions. Michael Verderosa CPA says its goal is to help cannabis businesses manage the financial and regulatory environment while improving the systems and processes that support growth.A Local CPA Firm with Broader Business Accounting ExpertiseMichael Verderosa CPA, P.C. is based in Patchogue, New York, and provides accounting and tax services to individuals and businesses in Suffolk County and across Long Island. The firm's broader services include bookkeeping, payroll, tax consulting, business entity setup, audits and reviews, IRS resolution and representation, and QuickBooks support.The firm identifies Michael Verderosa as having more than 12 years of public and private accounting experience, including professional experience with BDO and Nature's Bounty.Cannabis Businesses Can Access Specialized Financial SupportFor cannabis operators evaluating accounting and business strategy requirements, Michael Verderosa CPA provides a combination of accounting, tax, compliance, valuation, and advisory services. The firm's cannabis practice is structured to support businesses throughout different stages of development while addressing financial considerations specific to the industry.Businesses interested in discussing their accounting and tax requirements can contact the firm directly through its official website or by email.About Michael Verderosa CPA, P.C.Michael Verderosa CPA, P.C. is a CPA firm based in Patchogue, New York, serving individuals and businesses in Suffolk County and across Long Island. The firm provides tax preparation, bookkeeping, payroll, tax consulting, business entity formation, audits and reviews, IRS representation, and accounting advisory services. Its specialized cannabis practice provides bookkeeping, tax consulting, payroll, virtual CFO, valuation, business structuring, outsourced accounting, compliance, and strategic advisory support for cannabis businesses. The firm also works with businesses on financial reporting, internal controls, valuation, and business process improvements.

Michael Verderosa

Michael Verderosa CPA, P.C.

+1 631-657-6957

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Michael Verderosa CPA Highlights Cannabis Accounting Services for U.S. Operators News Provided By Michael Verderosa CPA, P.C. October 09, 2026, 06:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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