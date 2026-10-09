Leagend Creates New Aftermarket Opportunities With Intelligent Supercap Technology At AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend battery monitor BM6

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS400 with smart APP

leagend battery tester BA4000 with built-in printer

leagend battery monitor BMS100

leagend showcases intelligent SuperCap technology and complete automotive solutions to drive new growth opportunities in the global aftermarket.

- leagend ManagementNADARZYN, MAZOWIECKIE, POLAND, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive aftermarket is entering a new stage of development as vehicle electrical systems become increasingly complex and customers demand more reliable, intelligent, and efficient maintenance solutions. Recognizing these market changes, leagend, a top manufacture of the automotive aftermarket industry, is bringing its innovative SuperCap Jump Starter technology and comprehensive automotive product portfolio to AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026 in Poland, creating new opportunities for distributors, wholesalers, workshops, fleet service providers, and automotive solution partners.With more than 20 years of experience in automotive product development, leagend continues to expand its role as a professional automotive technology provider by combining innovative engineering, practical vehicle solutions, and a diverse aftermarket product ecosystem.At AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026, leagend will demonstrate how its technologies can help business partners respond to evolving market demands-from emergency starting and battery management to vehicle diagnostics and maintenance.Unlocking a New Product Opportunity with Intelligent SuperCap TechnologyFor decades, traditional jump starters have remained primarily emergency products: stored in vehicles, used only after a battery failure occurs, and dependent on users remembering to charge and maintain the device.The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series introduces a new aftermarket opportunity by transforming the jump starter from a temporary emergency tool into an intelligent vehicle support system.Based on battery-free supercapacitor technology, the system is designed to be permanently installed on the vehicle, remain connected and ready, and combine:.Starting assistance.Intelligent monitoring.Battery-support functions.Smart vehicle data managementUnlike conventional lithium-battery-powered jump starters that rely on stored chemical energy, leagend's supercapacitor architecture enables rapid energy capture and delivery while supporting long-term reliability and low-maintenance operation.For automotive distributors and service providers, this represents more than a new product-it represents a differentiated technology category with potential for new revenue opportunities in the aftermarket.Built for Extreme Weather MarketsWeather conditions remain a major factor affecting vehicle reliability, especially in regions with severe winters. Cold temperatures can increase engine starting demands and place additional pressure on vehicle batteries, making reliable starting solutions essential.The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series is engineered for extreme environments with a working temperature range of -40°C to 80°C.This wide operating capability makes the technology suitable for demanding applications including:.Cold-climate markets.Fleet vehicles.Outdoor vehicles.Commercial applications.Professional automotive servicesBy using a battery-free supercapacitor design, leagend provides a different approach to cold-weather readiness, helping automotive partners offer customers a solution designed for challenging operating conditions.Intelligent Functions Create Added Product ValueBeyond high-performance starting assistance, leagend SuperCap Jump Starters integrate intelligent technologies designed to deliver greater value to modern vehicle users.Self-Learning Mode: Adaptive Vehicle IntelligenceThe innovative Self-Learning Mode allows the system to analyze vehicle starting characteristics and adapt its operation based on actual usage conditions.This intelligent adaptation improves energy management and creates a more personalized starting support experience compared with conventional jump starters that simply provide power when needed.Drive Mode: Integration with Daily Vehicle OperationThe Drive Mode enhances the connection between the SuperCap system and the vehicle's electrical environment.By intelligently managing system operation during driving conditions, Drive Mode enables the SuperCap Jump Starter to function as part of the vehicle's starting ecosystem rather than as an independent emergency accessory.This approach reflects a broader shift toward smarter automotive energy management solutions.Smart App Connectivity: Turning Vehicle Data into InsightsSelected leagend SuperCap Jump Starter models support smart app connectivity, enabling users to access vehicle and device information through a mobile platform.The smart app provides convenient access to:.Battery status information.Starting performance data.Device operating information.Historical records.Intelligent control featuresFor workshops and fleet operators, connected information can support more efficient maintenance management and improve customer service capabilities.Expanding Opportunities with a Complete Automotive Solution PortfolioWhile SuperCap technology represents one of leagend's key innovation areas, the company also provides a comprehensive portfolio of automotive products designed to support multiple aftermarket applications.At AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026, leagend will showcase:Battery TestersProfessional testing solutions with extremely high precision designed to evaluate battery condition, starting capability, and performance, helping workshops and service providers improve diagnostic efficiency.Battery MonitorsSmart monitoring solutions with extremely low power consumption that provide continuous battery information and support proactive vehicle maintenance.Battery ChargersReliable charging and maintenance solutions designed for different automotive battery applications.OBD II Diagnostic ToolsPractical diagnostic solutions supporting vehicle fault analysis, maintenance workflows, and automotive service efficiency.Super BatteriesAdvanced energy solutions that further strengthen leagend's capabilities in automotive power management.Together, these product categories create a complete automotive technology ecosystem covering:Starting | Battery Testing | Battery Monitoring | Charging | Diagnostics | Energy SolutionsThis comprehensive approach enables leagend's partners to develop broader product offerings and meet the diverse needs of today's automotive aftermarket.Partnering with Global Automotive Businesses for Future GrowthThe growth of intelligent vehicles and increasingly sophisticated electrical systems is creating significant opportunities for companies that can provide innovative aftermarket solutions.Through its combination of:.Advanced SuperCap technology.Complete automotive product portfolio.Strong product development capability.Manufacturing expertise.Understanding of global aftermarket needsleagend is positioned to support long-term cooperation with:.Automotive distributors.Importers.Wholesalers.Retailers.Workshop networks.Fleet solution providersBy introducing intelligent SuperCap technology and a complete range of automotive solutions, leagend aims to help partners capture new opportunities in the evolving automotive aftermarket.Meet leagend at AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026Industry professionals are invited to visit leagend at AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026 and explore new cooperation opportunities.Event: AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026Date: October 9–11, 2026Venue: PTAK Warsaw ExpoAddress: Aleja Katowicka 62, 05-830 Nadarzyn, Warsaw, PolandBooth: Hall C, D42bVisit leagend to discover how intelligent SuperCap technology and complete automotive solutions can create new possibilities for the future aftermarket.Business Inquiries:...Or contact our on-site experts directly for business cooperation and communication:Mr. Luo:...Ms. Yuan:...About leagendleagend is a professional and top automotive technology manufacturer with more than 20 years of industry and product development experience. The company develops innovative automotive solutions including battery-free supercapacitor jump starters, battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, and super batteries.With a focus on technology innovation, product development, and global B2B cooperation, leagend partners with automotive businesses worldwide to deliver reliable solutions for the evolving automotive aftermarket.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

leagend Creates New Aftermarket Opportunities with Intelligent SuperCap Technology at AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026 News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 09, 2026, 06:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.