DNE LASER To Present Its Largest-Ever Euroblech Showcase And New Product Innovations

DNE LASER will showcase its expanded laser technology portfolio and latest product developments at EuroBLECH.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HANNOVER, Germany - October 20, 2026 - DNE LASER will present its largest-ever presence at EuroBLECH, bringing a 513 m2 showcase of laser cutting, tube processing, automation and handheld laser welding solutions to Hall 13, Stand A52, from October 20–23. Under the theme“Innovate Beyond Limits”, the company will unveil new product innovations and demonstrate its latest developments in automated and high-efficiency metal processing.BRAND IDENTITYFor EuroBLECH 2026, DNE LASER will introduce a refreshed turquoise visual identity, inspired by the traditional Chinese landscape masterpiece A Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains. The new identity reflects DNE LASER's evolution from a young and ambitious company into a more mature and established global player, while expressing its ambition to deepen its presence in international markets and strengthen its position in the industry.The turquoise tone represents tranquility, vitality and sustainability, reflecting DNE LASER's vision for a more intelligent, digital and sustainable future in manufacturing.The refreshed identity also introduces a new definition of DNE -“Driving New Eras.” It represents the company's evolution beyond its role as an equipment manufacturer toward an integrated provider of advanced technologies, AI-enabled solutions and flexible automated production lines, supporting the sheet metal processing industry in its transition toward intelligent, digital and sustainable manufacturing.FOUR PRODUCT CATEGORIES ACROSS THE SHEET METAL WORKFLOWDNE LASER's EuroBLECH 2026 portfolio is structured around four major product categories: laser cutting, tube laser cutting, automation and handheld laser welding. Together, the solutions are designed to address different production requirements while highlighting speed, automation, flexibility, safety and process efficiency.D-Soar Pro Automation Unit: High-Speed Cutting Meets AutomationThe D-Soar Pro fiber laser cutting machine is positioned as a high-speed platform for demanding sheet metal applications. It can be configured with D-Trans automation for automated loading and unloading, helping manufacturers move toward more continuous production with reduced manual intervention. Product specifications include laser power up to 20 kW, positioning speed up to 150 m/min and linkage acceleration up to 2.0 G.D-Tube: Flexible Tube ProcessingThe D-Tube fiber laser tube cutting machine is designed for a broad range of tube-processing applications, including tube cutting, hole cutting, cutouts, intersecting-line cutting and bevel cutting. Its precision self-centering chuck, overrun cutting capability and automatic nesting functions are intended to improve material utilization and production flexibility.D-Speed SE: Safety-Focused, Cost-Effective CuttingThe D-Speed SE is a single-table fiber laser cutting machine focused on cost-effective production and safety. Its design incorporates multiple safety protection systems, including a fully enclosed integrated beam structure, radiation-proof viewing window, safety fence, safety light curtain, emergency stop and door interlock functions.D-Speed: High-Dynamic Sheet Metal ProcessingThe D-Speed fiber laser cutting machine is developed for high-speed, high-efficiency sheet metal processing. Key product data include a positioning speed of up to 150 m/min, linkage acceleration of up to 2.0 G and 7 Hz low-pass filtering. The product can be configured with functions such as optical edge finding, visual collision avoidance, remnant reuse and MES integration.Handheld Laser Welding: Air-Cooled and Water-Cooled OptionsDNE LASER will also showcase handheld laser welding solutions in both air-cooled and water-cooled configurations. The air-cooled version emphasizes portability and simplified operation, while the water-cooled configuration is designed for continuous heavy-duty applications and thick-plate welding. Both configurations can be equipped with a wire feeder and wobble head.FROM INDIVIDUAL MACHINES TO INTEGRATED MANUFACTURING SOLUTIONSThe EuroBLECH 2026 showcase reflects DNE LASER's broader focus on integrated metal fabrication solutions, combining machine platforms, automation and application-oriented technologies. By bringing multiple product categories together at one exhibition stand, the company aims to engage with manufacturers and industry partners on practical production needs and future opportunities in sheet metal processing.MANAGEMENT COMMENT“Returning to EuroBLECH is not only an opportunity for DNE LASER to showcase our products, but also an opportunity to engage with global industry partners and listen to the real needs of the market. Our portfolio across four major product categories demonstrates DNE LASER's long-term commitment to international markets. With 'Innovate Beyond Limits' as our starting point, we look forward to exploring new possibilities in sheet metal processing together with customers around the world.”ABOUT DNE LASERDNE LASER (DNE Laser (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Swiss Bystronic Group. The company develops laser and metal fabrication solutions spanning laser cutting, tube processing, bending, automation, software and integrated manufacturing applications. With R&D and manufacturing capabilities in China and an expanding international service and partner network, DNE LASER serves customers across global markets.

Eileen

DNE LASER (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.

+ +86 136-7014-5102

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DNE LASER to Present Its Largest-Ever EuroBLECH Showcase and New Product Innovations News Provided By Htnxt October 09, 2026, 06:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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